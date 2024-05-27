Yes or no? 3 ex-Braves Alex Anthopoulos could bring back to overcome Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury
The Atlanta Braves have been in this position before. Ronald Acuña Jr. just suffered a season-ending ACL injury. A team already struggling through a slow start needs something to give them hope of a postseason run. No, it's no 2021 again, even if it feels like it.
That 2021 postseason run turned out to be a dream. The Braves overcame Acuña's absence with a torn right ACL to win the World Series. Now he's got a torn left ACL and Atlanta needs to make the same impactful moves that can give them a chance to keep contending.
Part of it will be getting more out of the existing lineup. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Austin Riely, Jarred Kelenic and Michael Harris II are all underperforming. Maybe some new voices in the clubhouse will jolt them awake for the second half of the season.
And maybe those new voices could come from familiar faces...
Eddie Rosario
The Braves let Eddie Rosario walk after the 2023 season after three seasons in Atlanta. He was one of the key additions at the deadline in 2021, making himself a legend with a turn as the NLCS MVP. His timely home runs during the World Series run made him a fan favorite even as he struggled in the two years after that magical run.
Rosario landed with the Nationals in 2024 and there's no point in beating around the bush, he hasn't been good. He's slashing .177/.234/.377 with an OPS+ of 76 (league average is 100).
As much as some Braves fans jumped on Twitter to call for Rosario's return, this one wouldn't be a surefire success story. He's basically another version of Adam Duvall, who is already back in Atlanta and primed to take Acuña's spot in the outfield.
With that out of the way...you never know. Rosario has played great baseball in his career at times and he's been at his best in the postseason. The Nationals wouldn't be able to ask all that much for him, making him a cheap addition.
Verdict: No. Rosario was let go for a reason. He's not who he was in 2021.
Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler signed with the Marlins after winning the World Series MVP Award. By the time he picked up All-Star honors in 2023, Braves fans were already wondering how to get him back in Atlanta.
Things have slightly slowed down for Soler in 2024 with the Giants. He's slashing .215/.302/.383 with an OPS+ of 101.
At the same time, he has more home runs than every Braves player except for Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson this year. He can still generate plenty of power.
While his primary position is DH, he did play some outfield for Miami last year. Still, he wouldn't come in as an outfield replacement for Acuña. He'd just give Brian Snitker some lineup flexibility.
Verdict: No. Marcell Ozuna is the only Brave consistently thriving right now. While he could play outfield to accommodate Soler, unsettling him feels like a bad idea. There's an even bigger issue: The Giants are competing for the NL Wild Card themselves. Parting with Soler doesn't seem likely and it wouldn't be cheap if it was possible.
Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson and his pearl necklace were a phenomenon in Atlanta in 2021. It should come as no surprise that his name has come up more often than any other when it comes to replacing Acuña.
After all, Pederson did the job in 2021. He arrived from the Cubs five days after Acuña suffered his season-ending injury and took his place in right field and the lineup. He was particularly up to the task in the playoffs, hitting a clutch home run in the NLDS and NLCS.
Pederson joined the Giants after a star turn in the Braves' championship parade, earning All-Star honors in 2022. He joined the Diamondbacks earlier this year on a one-year deal.
Things haven't exactly gone the way the Diamondbacks hoped after making it to the World Series last year, though Pederson hasn't been the problem in the slightest. He's batting .303/.397/.538 with an OPS+ of 167.
If Arizona is still within sight of the NL Wild Card, they won't be looking to trade Pederson. But they're in fourth place in the NL West as it stands and if things don't turn around quickly, they may have to make a decision about selling a player like Pederson, who could walk next year anyways.
Verdict: Yes. Pederson is playing well. He has World Series experience. He's already a fan favorite. He can play any of the positions in the outfield while giving Ozuna the occasional break at DH. He's also a valuable pinch hitter. If Anthopoulos can make this happen, he should give it a shot.