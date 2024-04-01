Yet another reason for players to despise in-game interviews has emerged
The latest reason for players to dislike in-game interviews has emerged.
In-game interviews have become increasingly popular in nationally televised MLB games, and for good reason. It brings entertainment for the fans.
The broadcasters ask players questions fans have always wondered the answers to. These interviews are really fun for fans to watch and interesting to listen to, but are brutal for the players.
Not only are they playing the game on National TV in front of the entire world to watch, but for ESPN games, they have to talk while they're on the field actively playing. Every Sunday one player is chosen to do an in-game interview. They're fun to watch, but do not sound fun for the player. What just transpired in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals is just another reason why players dislike doing these in-game interviews.
Pitches are tipped by ESPN in-game interview with Kiké Hernández
Kiké Hernández was the player chosen to be interviewed in Sunday's game. Hernandez started at third base and took questions from the booth in the top of the third while he was in the field. As you can see from the video, one very clear problem emerged.
Viewers of the game could clearly hear the pitch com going off from Hernandez's PitchCom in his hat. That, obviously, shouldn't happen. As cool as it is, those watching the game should not know what pitch is coming before the hitter.
To make matters worse, the PitchCom is just another thing that Hernandez has to pay attention to. He has to listen to the broadcasters asking him questions, think about what to say, listen to the Pitch Com, and also play third base. That's a ton to do all at once, and removing the in-game interview part would allow Hernandez to play the position at the highest level possible.
If these broadcasts insist on doing in-game interviews, do them when the player is in the dugout, not when they're trying to do something more important on the field. That way we can still get insight into what's going on in the middle of a game, but the player can give 100% attention to the interview and to playing the field.
Not enough good comes out of these interviews to continue to force the players to do them, especially when we can now hear the PitchCom device on the broadcast.