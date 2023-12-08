Yoshinobu Yamamoto and 3 more moves the Yankees must make after Juan Soto trade
Now that the New York Yankees have traded for Juan Soto, they have a chance at their 28th World Series title in 2024. But they shouldn't stop with him.
By James Nolan
Now that the New York Yankees have traded for Juan Soto, it gives them a legitimate opportunity to add their 28th World Series title in 2024. Aaron Judge is one of the game's very best players and Gerrit Cole is coming off a Cy Young season. They’re not getting any younger though, which is why the organization needs to make some more moves.
It seems like General Manager Brian Cashman wants the Evil Empire to return, as Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported they’re planning to meet with the 25-year-old phenom, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Almost every team would love to have the former Nippon league superstar pitch for them, but he’s carrying an expensive price tag.
New York is rumored to be okay with that, as they know he could put them over the top. In seven seasons in the NPB, Yamamoto posted a career 1.82 ERA.
Yamamoto would join an already intriguing rotation if he were to sign with the Yankees. Cole is consistently one of the best pitchers in the game and Nestor Cortes Jr. is a top pitcher when he’s healthy. Carlos Rodon is a wildcard, but if he can get back to his old ways, then the Yankees would be a dangerous threat to win the American League Pennant.
Signing Yamamoto is a must for the Yankees, but they can’t just stop there. The lineup features two of the game's best hitters in Judge and Soto, but they could still use a few more pieces. Even the bullpen is not as strong as it once was, which is why the Yankees should make these three moves, along with signing Yamamoto.
3. Re-sign RP, Wandy Peralta
For the past three seasons, the Yankees have had one of the best, if not the best bullpen in MLB. In 2023, New York’s relievers combined to post a 3.34 ERA, which was the lowest in the league. Wandy Peralta was a big reason for that. In 63 appearances this past season, he finished with a 2.83 ERA.
Peralta was with the Yankees for the last three seasons, and he was very good. Across 165 games, the veteran reliever posted a 2.82 ERA. On top of that, Peralta rarely gives up the long ball. In 2022, the 32-year-old only let up two home runs and just seven in 2023.
The majority of the Yankees relievers are currently right-handers. Without Peralata, they don't have a reliable left-handed reliever. New York is building a World Series contending roster. Come postseason time, teams' bullpens become more important than ever.
If New York reaches the playoff this season, they will have a legitimate shot at taking home the AL pennant. It is clear that Cashman is looking to In seven playoff appearances, Peralata holds a 3.12 ERA. Having Peralta on the roster would further their chances of winning it all.
Every single game means a lot for the Yankees fans. Pitching in New York isn’t for everyone, especially for relief pitchers. Peralta proved over the last three seasons he has what it takes to overcome the pressure, which is exactly why Cashman should bring him back.