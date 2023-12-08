Yoshinobu Yamamoto and 3 more moves the Yankees must make after Juan Soto trade
Now that the New York Yankees have traded for Juan Soto, they have a chance at their 28th World Series title in 2024. But they shouldn't stop with him.
By James Nolan
2. Re-sign Harrison Bader
The Yankees have one of the best outfield trios in MLB after the Soto trade. Judge, Soto, and Alex Verdugo are an elite trio. Giancarlo Stanton is still in town as well, but he'll likely be the team's DH due to his injury history.
New York acquired Trent Grisham in the trade for Soto as well, which will provide a good amount of depth. As the fourth outfielder, the veteran could offer decent production in that role With the team looking to capture a championship in 2024, re-signing Harrison Bader as the fourth outfielder could be a better fit.
Stanton and Judge both have an injury history, so outfield depth should be on the Yankees offseason checklist. Having Bader off the bench would provide that depth, and then some. He's an elite baserunner and defender. Manager Aaron Boone would have lots of flexibility, being able to pinch run with Bader or even putting him in as a defensive replacement in late innings.
As stated before, the Yankees are eyeing a 2024 World Series run with the trade for Soto. With Bader's playoff performances, it makes him a perfect fit for the next season. The 29-year-old hit five home runs and posted a .333 batting average with the Yankees in the 2022 postseason.