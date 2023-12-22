Yoshinobu Yamamoto contract details: How much are the Dodgers paying star pitcher?
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is heading to Los Angeles to play for the Dodgers with a massive long-term contract setting him up for life.
Two Japanese free agents have now signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than $1 billion combined.
After landing Shohei Ohtani on a 10-year contract worth $700 million, the Dodgers won the race to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a long-term deal worth more than $300 million.
Precisely, Yamamoto's deal with LA is for 12 years and $325 million.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto contract details: Japanese star locked in for 12 years, $325 million
According to Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are giving Yamamoto a signing bonus worth $50 million.
By comparison, the Yankees were prepared to pay the pitcher $300 million over 10 years.
UPDATE: The Dodgers are also responsible for paying a posting fee of $50 million, bringing the total cost to sign Yamamoto to $375 million.
The numbers committed by the Dodgers this offseason are staggering. Ohtani and Yamamoto alone are promised more than a billion. But that's not even the end of LA's moves. They've also traded for Tyler Glasnow and penned him to a five-year extension worth $136.5 million.
Deferred money has played a large role in getting those contracts done. Ohtani deferred the majority of his $700 million a decade down the line to allow the Dodgers to sign more players. The goal, obviously, is to win a World Series.
Jon Heyman of MLB.com reported that Yamamoto is not deferring any money himself.
With Glasnow and Yamamoto added to the pitching staff, the Dodgers' biggest concern going into the 2024 season is essentially sorted.
And they could still go out and make more signings since Ohtani's deferred contract gives them so much leeway.
Yamamoto now enters the league with immense pressure, arguably more than even Ohtani faced. His track record in the NBP was impeccable but he's going to throw his first MLB pitch while already making $27 million per year.