Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors: Mets edge, Red Sox and Giants used, Harper meeting
By Mark Powell
Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors: Do the New York Mets have an edge?
The New York Mets have met with Yoshinobu Yamamoto at least twice in the past few weeks. Owner Steve Cohen met Yamamoto once in Japan. Since then, Yamamoto returned the favor and came to dinner at Cohen's house.
By now, Yamamoto has met most of the front office in New York, as well as manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. The latter two were at Cohen's house for dinner with Yamamoto's team, which suggests that the Mets have entered the next step of negotiations with the Japanese ace, whatever that means.
Former Mets GM Steve Phillips (don't say that name too loud in Queens) suggested that if Yamamoto comes to New York, he will not sign with the Yankees. Surely, Phillips doesn't possess much inside information here, as he hasn't served in an MLB front office for quite some time. However, there are a few arguments working in his favor.
The Mets have made Yamamoto their sole big target in free agency, which is their one advantage here. If Steve Cohen and David Stearns miss on Yamamoto, they will likely pivot to 2024 free agency, and try to contend with the young team they currently have. Pushing competing down the road is a bold strategy for a front office which has Cohen's wallet at their disposal, but the Mets saw how that worked out last year.
Also, it shows how much Cohen trusts Stearns after hiring him a few months ago. It's Yamamoto or bust for the Mets.