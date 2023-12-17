Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors: Yankees fumble, Ohtani impact, contract leverage
- Red Sox and Giants drive up the price for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Shohei Ohtani "highly significant" presence at Dodgers' Yamamoto meeting
- Yankees could melt under the pressure to sign Yamamoto
Giants, Red Sox drive up market price for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
While the bulk of the media coverage around Yamamoto hinges on the New York teams and the Dodgers, we cannot discount the other clubs involved. The Phillies boast a notoriously aggressive front office, the Blue Jays are desperate to add star-power, and according to a new report from CBS Sports' Jim Bowden, the Red Sox and Giants have already laid out massive offers for the three-time Nippon Professional Baseball MVP.
The Red Sox and Giants furnished Yamamoto with contract offers in excess of $300 million. Both franchises are "legitimately in this thing," with offers that could range from 12-14 years — a completely absurd proposition at first blush, which drives home just how highly coveted Yamamoto's services are.
It's exceedingly rare for a potential No. 1 ace to become available at Yamamoto's age. Most MLB pitchers are saddled with six years of team control once their rookie contracts begin. Yamamoto could break Gerrit Cole's record nine-year, $324 million pitching contract both financially and in terms of length.