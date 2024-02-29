Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines in Dodgers' spring training debut
Los Angeles Dodgers free agent signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his spring training debut on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers have caught the ire of the rest of the MLB world. That's because they put together the latest edition of the super team in MLB via free agency and the trade block. After signing Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking, heavily-deferred $700 million contract, the world waited to see where Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto would land. To the shock of no one, the Dodgers signed the young pitcher to a 12-year, $325 million contract.
While Yamamoto has an incredible ceiling, it is unheard of for a pitcher who has never thrown in an MLB game before. With that, fans are going to be monitoring Yamamoto throughout his career to see if he is worth the significant nine-figure contract.
Baseball fans got their first look at Yamamoto on Wednesday when he started in the Dodgers' spring training game against the Texas Rangers. Yamamoto pitched just two innings but managed to strike out three batters and allow one hit in a scoreless outing.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has strong outing in Dodgers' spring training debut
Yamamoto's first batter faced was Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. It took six pitches for Yamamoto to get Semien to strike out swinging.
In the next at-bat, Yamamoto surrendered a single to Evan Carter for what would be his only hit allowed. But he would escape the jam by getting Wyatt Langford to ground into a double play.
In the second inning, Yamamoto got Nathaniel Howe to strike out swinging, forced Jonah Heim to fly out to left field, and Leody Taveras to strike out swinging to bring an end to his spring debut.
You can take a look at all three of Yamamoto's strikeouts in MLB's tweet below:
Yes, it's only spring training, but if you are a Dodgers fan, you have to feel pretty good after this latest outing. Of course, they will want to see this translate into the regular season, which begins on March 20 against the San Diego Padres in Korea.