You'll never guess who Jayson Tatum picked as the most skilled player in the NBA

Jayson Tatum ranked the most skilled players in the NBA and his top pick should come as no surprise.
By Kdelaney
Jayson Tatum recently revealed his top five most skilled NBA players. As Tatum told Complex Sports, "Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Devin Booker." While these are all phenomenal basketball players, notice that he listed only four. The reason is? Tatum listed himself first.
There you have it, Tatum considers himself the most skilled NBA player. Jayson Tatum is no stranger to including himself in the top five conversations. (You know the clip) The fact that Tatum sees himself as the best, only speaks to his self-confidence and belief in his own ability. This is an impressive feat, considering he is still only 25 years old.
Last season, Boston lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday joining the Boston Celtics this offseason, Boston's hopes of returning to the NBA Finals have never been stronger. Their last Finals appearance was in 2022, where they were beaten by Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
With the newfound Milwaukee Bucks' duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo standing in their way, the Celtics look to make a statement and prove they are the team to beat in the East this year. After all, the Celtics have the most skilled player in the NBA at the helm, so this should be a relatively easy task.
The Boston Celtics kick off their regular season on Oct. 25 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. But, it won't be long before the Milwaukee Bucks' visit, on Nov. 22. In this highly anticipated matchup, Holiday will face his old team for the first time.