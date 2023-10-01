You’ve gotta see this: UCF wasted the greatest fourth down play of all time in loss to Baylor
Take a look at this unbelievable fourth down play from UCF Knights quarterback Timmy McClain that you will have to see to believe.
By Scott Rogust
Every once in a while, there are plays in sports that make your jaw drop. We're talking about plays that appear to be more likely to occur in a video game than in real life. That's what's awesome about being a fan, seeing plays who have to see to believe.
For those who watched the UCF Knights vs. Baylor Bears game on Saturday, you may have seen the greatest fourth down play in a college football game in quite some time.
Baylor bounced back from a 35-7 deficit to take a late 36-35 lead with just over a minute left to play. UCF had to start at their own 26-yard line to try and get into field goal range for the win. Facing a fourth-and-five situation, quarterback Timmy McClain ran backward to evade multiple Baylor defenders. McClain escaped, stood alone in UCF's own end zone, and heaved a pass to running back RJ Harvey, who powered his way over the first down marker for a gain of 16.
Words really can't do this play justice. Take a look for yourselves to see how incredible this truly was.
Timmy McClain's incredible fourth down play all for naught in UCF's loss to Baylor
This is the kind of play a team could thrive on to lead them to victory. Unfortunately for the Knights, that never came to fruition.
Despite making it to Baylor's 41-yard line, McClain threw two straight incompletions, leaving just three seconds on the clock. With that, UCF kicker Colton Boomer had to attempt a 59-yard field goal to win the game. Boomer's kick would fall short, giving Baylor the victory.
With this win, Baylor completed its biggest comeback in program history by overcoming a 28-point deficit. Their previous record was 21 points.
Cutting their deficit to 35-10 on a 30-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins, the fourth quarter was all Baylor, as they outscored UCF 26-0. The comeback attempt arrived on a six-yard touchdown run by running back Dawson Pendergrass (plus two-point conversion), a five-yard pass from quarterback Blake Shapen to wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (plus two-point conversion), a 72-yard fumble return touchdown by cornerback Caden Jenkins, and a go-ahead 25-yard field goal by Hankins.
McClain finished the game throwing 13 completions for 234 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception on 25 attempts. McClain also ran for 17 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
While McClain had that great play late, UCF will have that loss stick with them heading into their next game.