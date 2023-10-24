Young Boys vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule preview: Watch Champions League online
The holders of the competition Manchester City are back in Champions League action this week as they travel to Switzerland to take on Young Boys.
Manchester City have had mixed results of late where they lost three of their last five games in all competitions. However, the return of Rodri from suspension has seen them return to winning ways with a victory over Brighton last weekend.
City are now second in the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur won last night. They will also be looking ahead to Sunday when they face rivals Manchester United.
City's form so far in the Champions League so far has been impeccable where they have won their first two games which puts them top of Group G. They have beaten Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig both by the scoreline of 3-1.
Erling Haaland is yet to score in European competition this season but his strike partner Julain Alvarez has managed three in the two games that they have played.
BSC Young Boys lost to RB Leipzig but did manage a draw with Red Star Belgrade. They are currently second in the Swiss Super League only to FC Zurich, who they drew 0-0 with last weekend.
It will be a very tough fixture for Young Boys despite their home advantage. Their only hope is that Pep Guardiola will have one eye on this weekend's Manchester derby.
How to watch Young Boys vs. Manchester City in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Start Time: 15:00 ET
- Location: Bern, Switzerland
- Stadium: Wankdorf Stadium
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Supportes can watch this Champions League fixture on Paramount+.