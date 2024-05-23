Young Pirates fan shoots his shot at Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes is the talk of MLB. He's ignited a fire among Pittsburgh Pirates fans and the baseball world at large with his flamethrowing from the mound and the incredible results his pitching has already yielded.
That was evident during Thursday's matinee at PNC Park with Skenes on the mound facing the San Francisco Giants. The Pittsburgh crowd was in a fervor and fans were excited to see him work. But the unfortunate truth was the Pirates bullpen squandered Skenes' chance at picking up the win in the contest after blowing a 5-1 lead that the rookie had built up.
And if that weren't bad enough for Skenes, now he has to worry about fans trying to drop a line at his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne.
During the Pirates broadcast, they went into the stands and found a young Pirates fan who's clearly all-in on Skenes-mania given his fake mustache and array of team gear. However, when this young man was asked about what he loved about Paul Skenes, he took that opportunity to shoot his shot with Dunne, the former LSU gymnastics star and social media sensation.
"His mustache and LIVVY DUNNE!" the young fan said in response to the question.
Young Pirates fan hopes Livvy Dunne loves fake mustaches too
Young man, if you can throw 100 mph with ease and can grow in something around that fake mustache, then maybe you can be on Paul Skenes' level. Until then, though, the Pirates hurler probably has a bit of a head start when it comes to Livvy Dunne.
In actuality, though, the pairing of Skenes and Dunne is something that MLB could only dream of yet as somehow become a reality. There is a truly dominant young pitcher who throws relentless heat when he's on the mound and he just so happens to be dating a fellow LSU alum who has a monstrous social media following. Ways to grow the game of baseball don't get much easier to come by than this.
And sure, as the young kid said as well, having a cool mustache doesn't hurt (says the mustachioed writer).
As for Skenes' third career MLB start, he continued to look quite good, even if he was not nearly as dominant as he had been previously. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing six hits and one walk with one earned run while somehow only striking out three. Even still, he should've been in line for the win if Hunter Stratton hadn't given up five runs in the eighth inning.
Too bad the Pirates can't clone Skenes. And for our young fan's sake, too bad they can't clone Livvy Dunne either.