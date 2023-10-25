Zac Gallen gets the last laugh on Phillies with ruthless Tweet
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen got the last laugh on the Philadelphia Phillies with a savage tweet at one of their fans.
By Mark Powell
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen had his fair share of struggles against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, giving up four and five earned runs respectively in his two starts. Gallen, who grew up around the Philadelphia area, opened up the series suggesting Wawa was on a slippery slope, which surely did not put him on the right track with Phillies fans.
Nonetheless, Gallen and his Diamondbacks got the last laugh on Tuesday night, when they defeated the Phils in Game 7. In fact, Arizona won two straight games at Citizens Bank Park, previously thought to be the toughest road environment to play in this postseason. That's one heck of an achievement.
Despite losing to Arizona, Phillies fans kept on talking. The Diamondbacks also kept receipts, which only aided their post-series trash talking. Gallen had this to say to a Phils fans who was particularly annoying on social media.
The Phillies fan has since deleted their tweet, which is all you really need to know. Paul Sewald, meanwhile, roasted several notable baseball media personalities for their freezing cold takes on Wednesday.
Arizona Diamondbacks players clap back at Phillies fans, more
The Diamondbacks have earned the right to talk before they look forward to a looming World Series matchup literally no one saw coming against the Texas Rangers. Arizona will be underdogs once again vs. a Rangers team which ran through the majority of their American League opponents prior to a Texas-sized test against the Astros in the ALCS. There, Adolis Garcia shined brightest, overcoming his Game 5 drama to destroy Houston's hopes and dreams in Games 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park.
Gallen, for one, will have to be vastly improved for the D'Backs to defeat Texas on the game's biggest stage. Arizona's pitching staff has been an overwhelming positive this postseason, but nine runs in two outings won't cut it against this Rangers team.