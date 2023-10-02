Zac Taylor plays dumb on very obvious concern for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor won't entertain the idea of benching quarterback Joe Burrow.
By Scott Rogust
Entering this season, the Cincinnati Bengals were expected to be among the favorites to contend for the Super Bowl out of the AFC. Before the season, the Bengals signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a lucrative contract extension. But ahead of the season, Burrow suffered a calf injury but pushed his way back to play for the start of the season.
Four weeks in, the Bengals find themselves sitting near the bottom of the AFC standings with a 1-3 record. This comes after this past Sunday when the Bengals were defeated 27-3 by the Tennessee Titans. This marks the second straight week in which Burrow didn't throw a touchdown. With that, fans may be concerned about whether Burrow was rushed back since he's not playing like his usual self.
While speaking with reporters on Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if Burrow was expected to start in the team's Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Taylor called it a "strange question" and said that he believes Burrow is healthy enough to run an effective offense.
Zac Taylor believes Joe Burrow is healthy enough to run a 'good offense' for the Bengals
Burrow suffered a calf strain early on in training camp, but it wasn't enough to sideline him for the start of the season. But in the team's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow said he tweaked his calf. Since then, the quarterback has yet to throw a touchdown.
Facing off against the Titans this past week, Burrow attempted just two passes that went 10 yards or further, completing one of them for 12 yards, per Pro Football Focus.
Through the first four games of the season, Burrow has thrown for 728 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 57.6 percent of his passes.
With Taylor's commitment to Burrow, fans hope the team turns things around. They face a gritty Cardinals team that is playing hard for head coach Jonathan Gannon and is far removed from the expectations of them being the worst team in the NFL. We'll see if Burrow can return to form or if it will still take some time.