Zach Edey drops NSFW postgame rant in courtside interview after win to advance to Final Four
Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers proved that last season's debacle was behind them as they advanced to the Final Four.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Purdue lost to St. Peter's in 2023, which is incorrect. Purdue lost to Farleigh Dickinson University.
It's safe to say that the Purdue Boilermakers heard their naysayers. They were the punching bags of college basketball after losing in embarrassing fashion to No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson University in the Round of 64 last season.
Sure, the Boilermakers were a No. 1 seed again this season in the NCAA Tournament, but how many people actually believed in them to make a deep run? Not only did they suffer the embarrassing loss last season, but Purdue hadn't made a run to the Final Four since 1980. They've never won a National Championship.
This time around, Purdue was not playing around. They won each of their first two games in blowout fashion to advance to the Sweet 16. They defeated No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 by double figures to advance to the Elite Eight. They then defeated No. 2 Tennessee in the Elite Eight thanks in large part to Zach Edey's dominant performance. It's safe to say Edey was fired up and had the naysayers on his mind.
Zach Edey delivers NSFW rant as Purdue advances to Final Four
Edey made his feelings abundantly clear. He's heard all of the doubters throughout this entire college basketball season. He and his teammates have been determined to prove the naysayers wrong even when seemingly nobody believed in them. You know what? They've got a chance.
Not only has purdue been doubted but Edey in particular has been a player scrutinized by basketball fans. There have been questions about how well his game would translate to the NBA. Yes, he's been dominant in college, but he at certain points has been seen as a second-round prospect at best.
Well, Edey proved just how dominant he can be in the victory against Tennessee, setting a career-high with 40 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. He was the focal point of the offense down the stretch and helped seal the victory.
Edey made it clear that even with last year in mind, his team is full of winners. It's on him and his team to prove that, as they prepare to face one of No. 4 Duke and No. 11 NC State in the Final Four.