Everything to know about Zach Edey: Height, NIL earnings, hometown and more for Purdue star
With conference tournament play and March Madness on the horizon, here's everything you need to know about Purdue's star center, Zach Edey.
By Lior Lampert
Zach Edey has blossomed into the nation’s most dominant big man during his time with the Purdue Boilermakers thanks to his unique blend of size, sheer strength, underrated athleticism, and feel for the game.
With conference tournament play and March Madness on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know about Edey as he and the Boilermakers gear up for what they hope will be a run to the NCAA Championship Game.
Zach Edey height and weight
At 7-foot-4 and 285 pounds, there is not much opposing defenses can do to get in the way of Edey or interrupt his shot. He possesses physical traits that make it easy to bully defenders down low, especially at the collegiate level.
Zach Edey NIL earnings
NIL stands for “name, image, and likeness,” referring to a new rule that allows college athletes to profit off their brand.
The No. 41-ranked player on On3’s NIL 100, Edey’s placement on the list and ability to profit has been hampered by being an international athlete. But his valuation of $810,000 is fifth in college basketball. Edey partnered with the Purdue NIL Store to release an officially licensed hockey jersey with his name on it.
Zach Edey hometown
As mentioned earlier, Edey’s NIL compensation has taken a hit because he is an international athlete, but where is he from?
Edey was born in Toronto, Ontario. He represented Canada at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, being part of the nation’s first team to be honored at the World Cup with a medal when they defeated Team USA to win bronze.
Zach Edey NBA Draft projection
Purdue head coach Matt Painter has confirmed that this will be Edey’s final season at Purdue, but he is one of the more challenging players to project in terms of NBA Draft stock.
Averaging 24.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the floor, Edey is the consensus favorite to win the AP National Player of the Year Award, which would make him the first player to earn the honor in consecutive seasons since Ralph Sampson did it three years in a row from 1981-1983.
While he has dominated at the collegiate level, concerns and speculations about how his game will translate to the NBA and whether or not his performance at Purdue is more attributable to his size than his skill set remain.
A big-bodied player who can clog the paint and defend the basket with a soft touch around the rim and improved free throw shooting and footwork, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Edey slated as a first-round pick in this year’s draft, projecting him as the No. 13 overall pick.