Zach Ertz finally finds new home with familiar OC
Veteran tight end Zach Ertz reunites with a familiar face in Washington.
By Lior Lampert
At this stage in his career, tight end Zach Ertz has nothing left to prove. A three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion, he's playing on his own accord as he enters his age-34 season with a new team.
Ertz has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year contract worth up to $5 million to join the Washington Commanders, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Zach Ertz signs with Commanders, reunites with familiar OC
“It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona [Cardinals],” Pelissero notes in addition to breaking the news of the signing.
Kingsbury, who spent two seasons with Ertz dating back to his time as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, served as a senior offensive analyst for the USC Trojans in 2023 after being relieved of his duties with the Cardinals following an abysmal 2022 campaign.
Now, he will have control over the Commanders' offense and a chance to restore his perceived value around the league, and he’s bringing in a familiar face in Ertz to help get the job done.
Whether injuries or Father Time catching up to him, Ertz has not looked like himself over the past two seasons, recording a career-low 27 receptions in 2023 before requesting the Cardinals to release him. But his veteran leadership and familiarity with Kingsbury’s offensive scheme could enable him to provide value beyond on-field production.
After having his request granted, Ertz latched onto the Detroit Lions practice squad ahead of their NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers but never played for the Lions before their playoff elimination.
Assuming Ertz can stay healthy, he was largely successful during his time with Kingsbury in Arizona, and the Commanders are hoping he could offer more of the same now that the two reunited in Washington.