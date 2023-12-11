Zach Wilson's dominant performance sparks hope for the Jets' playoff dreams
Can the Jets capitalize on struggling AFC teams and secure a playoff spot?
By James Nolan
After getting demoted to third-string quarterback a few weeks ago, Zach Wilson dominated and led the New York Jets to their first win since Week 8.
The former BYU star completed 75 percent of his passes, threw for 300 yards, along with tallying on two touchdowns in the win over the Houston Texans.
With four games left, the Jets still have a shot at making the postseason. They cannot afford to lose a single game the rest of the way though, so it’s going to be an uphill battle.
Can the Jets sneak into the playoffs?
If the 24-year-old QB can put together performances like his most recent one, the Jets would be in a great position. Earlier in the season, it looked like they might need 10 or 11 wins to reach the playoffs. Other teams in the AFC such as the Chargers, Broncos, Texans, and Bills are starting to struggle, which is giving Jets fans hope of a miracle.
New York owns the tiebreaker over Denver and Houston. All they need is for those teams along with Los Angeles to lose a few games, which is a huge possibility. The Jets need to win every game the rest of the way regardless of what happens though.
Robert Saleh’s defense has been lights out all season, as they’ve let up less than 20 points for the seventh time this season. The Jets have a playoff defense, but they’ve been held back by their lackluster offense.
If New York’s win over Houston is a sign of what’s to come the rest of the way, they have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. Superstar wider receiver Garrett Wilson racked up over 100 yards, and Breece Hall recorded 126 scrimmage yards.
The offense has always had potential, but it hasn’t been consistent. Nathaniel Hackett’s offense has been one of the worst units in the entire NFL. If that changes the remaining four games, the miracle could be pulled off.
When Hackett opened up the playbook for the Jets young QB this season, their offense exploded. In Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson outplayed two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.
The former No. 2 overall pick needs to play at a high level in the remaining four games for the Jets to win out. New York has three very winnable games on the schedule against the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. If Wilson can manage the game well, they can certainly win those.
They have the Miami Dolphins this Sunday on the road. If Wilson can lead them to a win in Week 15, then we might have to start recognizing the Jets as a potential playoff team.