Could Zach Wilson turn the New York Jets season around after an impressive Week 4 showing?
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets have struggled through the first three weeks of the season. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, the 2021 second-overall pick showed up. With his performance, he has won back the confidence of his teammates.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets weren't expected to do much against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. After a rough first three weeks, Zach Wilson was gaining doubters by the minute.
There was a lot of hype heading into the Sunday Night Football matchup, as many thought Patrick Mahomes was going to dominate against the struggling Jets. They did slide by New York with a 23-20 victory, but the two-time MVP struggled against Robert Saleh's defense.
Mahomes had two interceptions, while only throwing for 203 passing yards and just one touchdown. It was Wilson who shocked the world, throwing for 245 yards and two passing touchdowns. The 24-year-old also completed 72% of his passes on Sunday night.
If it weren't for a few key drops, Wilson might've won the game. Many will point to his fumble, but that was one mistake. Linebacker CJ Mosley dropped a crucial interception, and Tyler Conklin prevented a highlight-reel touchdown pass from Wilson.
Wilson proved on Sunday that he could play at a high level in this league, and he needed a big game more than anyone. Jets fans have been calling for him to be benched for quite some time now, but after that performance, he's starting to win them over.
Not only did he win the fans over, but more importantly he won his teammates over. He was arguably the best player during the game in Week 4, and that's with Mahomes playing on the other side.
Can Zach Wilson turn the Jets season around?
At 1-3, it's going to be hard to get into the postseason, especially with the way the AFC is stacked up. Luckily, they'll be facing a struggling Denver Broncos team, and the Jets will be fired up from the preseason comments Sean Payton had about their offensive coordinator.
If they can secure a win in Week 5, it will give them confidence heading into the next game against the Philadelphia Eagles. If they proved anything tonight, it's that they shouldn't be overlooked against top teams in the NFL. If Wilson can put the Super Bowl champs on their heels, then who knows what else he can do the rest of the season?
For the first three weeks, Nathaniel Hackett was calling conservative plays, as Wilson does have a history of creating turnovers. In Week 3 vs. the New England Patriots, the former BYU QB put together glimpses of what he can do when the playbook is opened.
Against Kansas City, the Jets let Wilson loose. If this is who the 2021 second-overall pick can be, then New York could have a potential star in the making. The fans in the city have been waiting to see him shine like that since he was drafted, and he went toe to toe against the best of the best.
Creating plays outside the pocket and throwing the ball downfield is why the Jets selected Wilson, and they need to allow him to play exactly like that going forward. The defense has proved that they can go up against the best QB's, as they've forced multiple interceptions against Josh Allen and now Mahomes.
If Wilson can play like he did in Week 4 consistently, then New York could very well sneak into the postseason. They have a talented roster, as they wanted to build a contender around Aaron Rodgers.
Garrett Wilson is one of the most skilled receivers in football, and Breece Hall is one of the most explosive young running backs. All they need is a QB to lead the charge, and Wilson showed he is capable of being that guy with his stellar Week 4 performance.