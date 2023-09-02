Zachariah Branch has hand out waiting for Caleb Williams to pass Heisman torch
Caleb Williams is throwing to the best freshman in the country in Zachariah Branch.
USC football already came into the 2023 college football season with the most dangerous offense in the country. That was always bound to be the case with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams running the show. But Lincoln Riley has a new weapon in his arsenal and he's not afraid to use him.
Freshman Zachariah Branch announced himself in Week 0 with a touchdown catch and a kickoff return touchdown. He was the first player Williams threw a pass to against San Jose State.
The coronation continued in Week 1 against Nevada as Williams found Branch in the corner of the endzone for the opening touchdown of the game.
Branch is going to be a problem for opposing defenses as well as special teams units with his electric return ability.
He legitimately looks like the second coming of Percy Harvin with speed and finesse that hasn't been seen in cardinal and gold since Reggie Bush or Adoree' Jackson.
Week 1 gave college football fans plenty of Heisman auditions. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter of Colorado definitely looked up for it. But Branch has the talent to fill a highlight reel and make his own case.
Of course, in order to win the Heisman, everyone has to go through Williams. And he continued to show off exactly why he's so special.
Caleb Williams and Zachariah Branch are going to have to fight over the Heisman
Just look at this play...
Williams is not human. He can turn literally any play into a highlight, even when it all looks lost.
The scary thing is that Williams has weapons like Branch and Singer, the leading receiver in the Pac-12 last year at Arizona, to go along with playmakers like Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington.
USC has questions to answer on defense, but the offense remains a thrill to behold.