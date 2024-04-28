Fansided

Zurich Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much money is on the line at the PGA Tour's lone team event on the schedule?

By Cody Williams

Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Zurich Classic of New Orleans / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
It's a unique week on the PGA Tour annually whenever the Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes up on the calendar. This trip to TPC Louisiana, of course, is the sole team golf event on the Tour every year, with a blend of four-ball and foursomes rounds to determine a champion. And there was a bit of star power in the 2024 Zurich Classic field with the familiar Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay pairing but also Rory McIlroy playing the event for the first time alongside Irishman Shane Lowry.

As the tournament got off and running, the McIlroy and Lowry pairing remained in the mix through 54 holes, entering the final round at T3. However, they were trailing some hungry players with less pedigree as Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn held the 54-hole lead with Luke List and Henrik Norlander in solo second just one stroke behind for the final round of always-difficult alternate shot play.

With the team aspect of the tournament, though, it makes the Zurich Classic payout and purse quite interesting as there is both a team payout and individual prize money to consider. So how much money is on the line this week on the PGA Tour? We have the full breakdown for you.

Zurich Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will receive $1,286,050 in prize money individually with a team prize of $2,572,100 being awarded to the winning pairing. This is a large sum of the $8.9 million purse on the line this week at TPC Louisiana, but perhaps the biggest part of this for the winners -- as we saw last year with Nick Hardy and Davis Riley winning -- is that it comes as a full official PGA Tour win for both players, meaning that exemptions into majors and other tournaments along with a full allotment of FedEx Cup points are also in play.

Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at the team prize money as well as the individual payout for each finishing position at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Finishing Position

Team Prize Money

Individual Prize Money

Winner

$2.5721 million

$1.286 million

2nd

$1.0502 million

$525,100

3rd

$687,525

$343,762

4th

$578,500

$289,250

5th

$502,850

$251,425

6th

$431,650

$215,825

7th

$360,450

$180,225

8th

$315,950

$157,975

9th

$280,350

$140,175

10th

$244,750

$122,375

11th

$209,150

$104,575

12th

$178,445

$89,222

13th

$149,698

$74,849

14th

$134,390

$67,195

15th

$123,710

$61,855

16th

$113,030

$56,515

17th

$102,795

$51,397

18th

$93,895

$46,947

19th

$85,440

$42,720

20th

$78,320

$39,160

21st

$71,200

$35,600

22nd

$64,080

$32,040

23rd

$56,960

$28,489

24th

$50,196

$25,098

25th

$45,568

$22,784

26th

$43,254

$21,627

27th

$41,652

$20,826

28th

$40,762

$20,381

29th

$40,050

$20,025

30th

$39,338

$19,669

31st

$38,626

$19,313

32nd

$37,914

$18,957

33rd

$37,202

$18,601

34th

$36,490

$18,245

35th

$35,778

$17,889

36th

$35,066

$17,533

37th

$34,354

$17,177

38th

$33,642

$16,821

39th

$32,930

$16,465

40th

$32,218

$16,109

As mentioned, the team structure of the event makes for the Zurich Classic payout looking a bit different than your normal PGA Tour tournament. We have only 40 teams that made the cut (which is Top 33 and ties for this event), so the prize money is listed as both what the team earns and what each individual earns.

Even with this, it's nice to see that the winners clear the $1.2 million mark individually with more than $2.5 million being awarded to the winning team. However, with this relatively limited field and unique format, the fact that every individual that comes inside the Top 11 earns at least six figures is a great look for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

