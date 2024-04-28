Zurich Classic payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
How much money is on the line at the PGA Tour's lone team event on the schedule?
It's a unique week on the PGA Tour annually whenever the Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes up on the calendar. This trip to TPC Louisiana, of course, is the sole team golf event on the Tour every year, with a blend of four-ball and foursomes rounds to determine a champion. And there was a bit of star power in the 2024 Zurich Classic field with the familiar Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay pairing but also Rory McIlroy playing the event for the first time alongside Irishman Shane Lowry.
As the tournament got off and running, the McIlroy and Lowry pairing remained in the mix through 54 holes, entering the final round at T3. However, they were trailing some hungry players with less pedigree as Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn held the 54-hole lead with Luke List and Henrik Norlander in solo second just one stroke behind for the final round of always-difficult alternate shot play.
With the team aspect of the tournament, though, it makes the Zurich Classic payout and purse quite interesting as there is both a team payout and individual prize money to consider. So how much money is on the line this week on the PGA Tour? We have the full breakdown for you.
Zurich Classic purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will receive $1,286,050 in prize money individually with a team prize of $2,572,100 being awarded to the winning pairing. This is a large sum of the $8.9 million purse on the line this week at TPC Louisiana, but perhaps the biggest part of this for the winners -- as we saw last year with Nick Hardy and Davis Riley winning -- is that it comes as a full official PGA Tour win for both players, meaning that exemptions into majors and other tournaments along with a full allotment of FedEx Cup points are also in play.
Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the team prize money as well as the individual payout for each finishing position at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Finishing Position
Team Prize Money
Individual Prize Money
Winner
$2.5721 million
$1.286 million
2nd
$1.0502 million
$525,100
3rd
$687,525
$343,762
4th
$578,500
$289,250
5th
$502,850
$251,425
6th
$431,650
$215,825
7th
$360,450
$180,225
8th
$315,950
$157,975
9th
$280,350
$140,175
10th
$244,750
$122,375
11th
$209,150
$104,575
12th
$178,445
$89,222
13th
$149,698
$74,849
14th
$134,390
$67,195
15th
$123,710
$61,855
16th
$113,030
$56,515
17th
$102,795
$51,397
18th
$93,895
$46,947
19th
$85,440
$42,720
20th
$78,320
$39,160
21st
$71,200
$35,600
22nd
$64,080
$32,040
23rd
$56,960
$28,489
24th
$50,196
$25,098
25th
$45,568
$22,784
26th
$43,254
$21,627
27th
$41,652
$20,826
28th
$40,762
$20,381
29th
$40,050
$20,025
30th
$39,338
$19,669
31st
$38,626
$19,313
32nd
$37,914
$18,957
33rd
$37,202
$18,601
34th
$36,490
$18,245
35th
$35,778
$17,889
36th
$35,066
$17,533
37th
$34,354
$17,177
38th
$33,642
$16,821
39th
$32,930
$16,465
40th
$32,218
$16,109
As mentioned, the team structure of the event makes for the Zurich Classic payout looking a bit different than your normal PGA Tour tournament. We have only 40 teams that made the cut (which is Top 33 and ties for this event), so the prize money is listed as both what the team earns and what each individual earns.
Even with this, it's nice to see that the winners clear the $1.2 million mark individually with more than $2.5 million being awarded to the winning team. However, with this relatively limited field and unique format, the fact that every individual that comes inside the Top 11 earns at least six figures is a great look for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.