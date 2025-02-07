Potential 76ers-Ben Simmons reunion gets healthy dose of cold water
Ben Simmons' time in Brooklyn with the Nets may be nearing its end.
According to Shams Charnia, the former All-Star point guard will be hitting the buyout market. The Nets will be looking to buy Simmons's contract, letting them have the pick of what team he wants to sign to.
The 28-year-old will have some options. with the three-time all-star taking a visit with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, a possible reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers seems out of the cards.
Adam Aaronson with the Philly Voice reports the Sixers are not expected to pick Simmons up if the Nets buy him out, ruling out any chance of a reunion with Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
Ben Simmons is not going to return to the Philadelphia 76ers
Simmons was drafted by the 76ers in 2016. There, he found great success as an All-Star and helped turn the Sixers into a premiere team in the Eastern Conference.
But the Sixers struggled to get over the hump with Simmons on the roster, losing and getting unceremoniously booted out of the playoff — repeated post-season collapses with highly visible moments of Simmons being unwilling or unable to score in key moments — which led to his departure in 2022.
Simmons's time in Brooklyn has been very underwhelming, since his arrival in the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. His career has been stagnant — he has not played more than 42 games and has dealt with numerous injuries.
It is worth noting that Simmons attempted to reconcile his relationship with Sixers MVP center Joel Embiid during the offseason; however, it is unclear if the two were able to mend fences. It's safe to say that Simmons' best bet is playing elsewhere if he hopes to continue his NBA career.