Potential Bregman replacement would crush the hearts of Astros fans
With the MLB rumor mill churning out news daily, a new report from Jon Heyman indicates that the Houston Astros are potentially eyeing Willy Adames to replace longtime Astro Alex Bregman. Many think Bregman could be an Astro for life, so this news is a bit of a shock to realize otherwise.
Adames, who has spent his last four seasons with Milwaukee, is coming off a career year in which he slashed .251/.331/.462 with career highs of 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. The highs in HRs and RBIs couldn't come at a more perfect time, and with his willingness to slide over to third base, more teams have shown interest in the slugger.
Still just 29 years old, Adames is set to earn a lucrative multi-year deal, with Fangraphs' Ben Clemens predicting a five-year, $145,000,000 deal, carrying a $29,000,000 AAV.
Bregman, on the other hand, is still just 30 years old. He, too, had a good year, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. Funny enough, Bregman's career slash over nine seasons is better than Adames' at .272/.366/.483 vs. .248/.322/.444. Bregman is predicted to receive a five-year, $140,000,000 contract this offseason, right on par with Adames.
Is Willy Adames really an upgrade at the hot corner?
With six defensive runs saved in 2024, six Outs Above Average, and five Runs Prevented, it continued a trend that proved Bregman is also the better defensive player. Adames came in with a lower fielding percentage, OOA, RP, and an abysmal minus-16 defensive runs saved. Expecting him to move over to third base after numbers like that is unnecessary, especially with fan favorite Bregman also being available.
Adames comes with a bit more power, but if he doesn't consistently keep hitting 30/100, this will be a signing that Houston will regret. Letting a core player for their team walk who has been more valuable over the course of his career makes little to no sense, and I can't imagine this rumor coming to fruition this winter.