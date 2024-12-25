Why a potential De'Aaron Fox trade could be bad news for the Lakers and Warriors
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is the latest star player who's name is floating around in trade rumors. The Kings rough start could cause them to trade their All-Star point guard, potentially ending his seven-year stint with the franchise.
Fox has been a cornerstone in Sacramento throughout the years, ending their long postseason drought that spanned 16 years and transforming the usual basement-dwelling franchise into a fringe playoff team. However, the Kings have taken a massive step back this season with a 13-17 record, as their once dominant offense hasn't found steady footing, even after trading for DeMar DeRozan.
To make matters worse, Fox didn't sign a three-year, $165 million contract extension this offseason with the intention of signing a supermax next year, leaving his future in Sacramento up in the air.
If trade the Kings decide to pull the trigger on a potential De'Aaron Fox trade, it could have ripple effects across the league. For teams like the Lakers and Warriors, losing a competitor in the playoff race would be good news. At the same time, it could be disastrous if he lands on another up-and-coming Western conference team.
The De'Aaron Fox trade could be a nightmare for the Lakers and Warriors
According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of the Athletic, the San Antonio Spurs are one of the teams hoping to land Fox if he's truly available for trade.
The Spurs have quickly become one of the more exciting teams in the league, spearheaded by second-year star Victor Wembanyama. They are currently 15-14 record, trailing the Warriors and Lakers in the Western Conference standings.
The potential Fox and Wembnayma pairing would vault the Spurs past the Lakers and Warriors in the Western Conference and alter the entire conference's current landscape.
At 28 years old, Fox is one of the best point guards in the league. His ability to alter the game with his speed and scoring ability will open up so much for Wembanyama, who is a rising star in his right. This move could cement the Spurs as a legit contender in the Western Conference, leaving both Warriors and the Lakers scrambling to keep pace.
The Spurs are sleeping giants right now, and adding another star would shift a lot of things around the league.