Potential next Shohei Ohtani faces his greatest challenge: Surviving John Fisher
Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented two-way dominance has set the standard for generational talent in baseball, but the Oakland Athletics might have found their own promising counterpart in Shotaro Morii. The Athletics announced the signing of the 18-year-old two-way phenom to a record-breaking $1,510,500 deal, the largest ever for a Japanese amateur player outside Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).
Morii’s résumé is already remarkable. As a right-handed pitcher and left-handed slugger, he notched 45 home runs during three seasons at Tokyo's TOHO Junior and Senior High School and showcased a fastball that clocks at 95 mph. His decision to forgo a career in NPB for the U.S. speaks volumes about his aspirations.
"I wanted to join the professional baseball environment as soon as I can," Morii stated via ESPN. "I didn’t want to regret my decision when I think about my whole life and career."
Shotaro Morri banks on A's potential despite Jon Fisher
Morii will begin his professional journey in the Arizona Complex League with the Athletics’ lowest minor league affiliate. Despite starting at the bottom, the teenager is aiming high, with a goal to reach the majors in under three years. By then, he hopes to be playing in a state-of-the-art stadium filled with cheering fans, an ambitious vision for the rebuilding Athletics franchise.
Dan Feinstein, the Athletics' assistant general manager, is optimistic about Morii’s potential. The organization plans to provide him with opportunities to develop both as a pitcher and infielder, allowing time to evaluate where he will ultimately excel. Standing at 6-foot-1, Morii’s physical attributes give him an edge in both roles, making him a unique and exciting prospect for the team.
The signing of Morii is just one of several moves Athletics owner Jon Fisher has orchestrated in an effort to revamp the struggling franchise. While Fisher has faced criticism for his management and reluctance to sell the team, this offseason has been marked by a series of notable acquisitions, including Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, and Gio Urshela.
These additions, along with Morii’s potential, offer a glimmer of hope to long-suffering Athletics fans as the team charts a new course for the future.