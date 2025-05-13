Potential Spurs lineups if team keeps No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the rare view mirror, and we know what the draft order will be. The Dallas Mavericks were fortunate enough to land the No. 1 overall pick and a chance to take Cooper Flagg, who is widely regarded as a generational talent.

Meanwhile, two years after selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No.1 overall pick and one year after selecting Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle with No. 4 pick. The San Antonio Spurs have again struck gold with the No. 2 overall pick.

With Flagg likely off the board, the Spurs would likely have a chance to take either Rutgers stars Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper.

Both are regarded as some of the best players coming out of this year's draft. Either one could come in and be a complementary player, along with Wembanyama, for years to come.

Projected Spurs lineup with Dylan Harper

Position Player PG De'Aaron Fox SG Dylan Harper SF Stephon Castle PF Jeremy Schohan C Victor Wembanyama



Harper was a standout for Rutgers last season. He brought a rare combination of scoring and making plays for others, making him so special for the Scarlet Knights. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds last season and has a chance to be a significant piece for the San Antonio Spurs moving forward. Harper is also the son of former NBA legend Ron Harper.

He would slide into the shooting guard position next to De'Aaron Fox if selected by the Spurs, offering versatility as another lethal scorer and playmaker to pair with Wembanyama.

Projected Spurs lineup with Ace Bailey

Position Player Point Guard De'Aaron Fox Shooting Guard Stephen Castle Small Forward Ace Bailey Power Forward Jeremy Sochan Center Victor Wembanyama

Ace Bailey fits in San Antonio and feels a bit more seamless. At 6-foot-9, Bailey has shown flashes of being a dynamic 3-and-D wing in the mold of Paul George. Like George, he has excellent length and is capable of knocking down shots outside, as he shot 34.6 from behind the arch for the Scarlet Knights.

He could possibly slide in as the starting small forward and possibly play some power forward in some small ball lineups. His game at the next level could complement Fox and Wembanyama, both stars of the emerging backcourt and frontcourt duo.