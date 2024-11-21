Some new Spurs signings? 5 potential winter transfer window additions for Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur have had an especially mixed start to the 2024-25 Premier League season. They have won five, lost five and drawn one of their opening 11 league games of the campaign which, at the time of writing, has them placed 10th in the division, 12 points away from league leaders Liverpool.
Ange Postecoglou has made his mark at Spurs, transforming them into a side in his image with a high-line and a frenetic, attack-minded philosophy, just as he has at clubs that he has previously managed. There are evident struggles, however, and the winter window offers the Australian a chance to make a signing or two to try and limit these problems.
With that being said, which five players could Tottenham Hotspur potentially sign in the upcoming January transfer window?
5. Alex Meret
Alex Meret, who has spent the entirety of his nine-year career thus far in his native Italy, was within the ranks at Udinese for three years between 2015 and 2018, spending time on loan with SPAL across two separate campaigns before joining Napoli in the latter of those two aforementioned years, having been in Naples ever since.
Meret has risen to a position of playing consistent games for the club, having made well over 150 appearances in all competitions for Napoli in the six years he has been there and helping them win their first Serie A title in 2023, the club’s first since the days of Diego Maradona.
According to Transfermarkt, the Italian, who has three caps for his country since making his international debut in 2019, will see his contract expire in the upcoming summer. The signing of someone like Meret would make sense for Spurs. It would offer more competition to Guglielmo Vicario, the established number one who has had struggles in certain games, particularly with set pieces, while also easing the responsibilities of Fraser Forster, now in his mid-30s, as Spurs’ only real back-up goalkeeper.
4. Ben Cabango
This may seem an interesting inclusion on the list, given Ben Cabango has never played at a level higher than the Championship. The Swansea City defender, however, could be a perfect option for Spurs in the winter window, as he is a player that would offer them depth at center-back, a position they desperately need cover in.
Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven, starters under Ange Postecoglou, have periods of injury struggles each more often than not. To deputize them, Spurs have Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin, though rumors around the latter have swirled in recent weeks with a departure being much discussed.
Were that to come to fruition, Cabango who, according to Transfermarkt, is out of contract in the summer, having been with Swansea since his debut in 2018, could be a perfect option for some defensive depth. Still just 24 years old, the Welsh international would offer Spurs a capable option in their backline for, in theory, a decade or more were they able to secure a deal for the international.
3. Harry Winks
This one feels unlikely, but reports in Spain have recently suggested that Tottenham Hotspur would be interested in reacquiring the services of midfielder Harry Winks who only departed the club last year. Winks became a crucial part of former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca’s system, helping the club secure an immediate return to the Premier League.
Winks has displayed a consistent level of importance for the Foxes, be it during Maresca’s relatively brief tenure before his departure for Chelsea, or under the Italian’s successor, current manager Steve Cooper. If the Spanish reports are to be believed, then Spurs would be paying a lot more than the £10 million they reportedly let him go for last year.
As was aforementioned, the odds of Winks returning to North London is low, but who knows? Stranger things have certainly happened in football.
2. Angel Gomes
Former Manchester United player Angel Gomes has made a name for himself abroad, having joined Lille in 2020 and racking up over 100 appearances for the club since then. Under Lee Carsley, who recently managed his last England game ahead of the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Gomes made his international debut.
A diminutive player, Gomes is more than capable of contributing either in attack or defense, such is the versatility that comes with his game, though he has said in the past that he prefers playing just behind the striker. Either way, the midfielder has been deployed in attacking, central and defensive midfield over the course of his time at Lille, throughout which
Gomes has long been linked with a move back to the country in which he began his career, rumors that have only been fueled by his recent international debut. Maybe he will be a player that Postecoglou turns to in order to add further depth to his midfield options.
1. Johnny Cardoso
Maybe it is something close to cheating by having Johnny Cardoso on this list, given that according to reports, Spurs agreed to a deal earlier this year that would mean they have the first chance to buy him next year when they sold Giovanni Lo Celso to Real Betis, Cardoso’s current club.
Perhaps, though, Daniel Levy could work some magic and make the deal a possibility this winter. Cardoso, who plays for the United States national team, has emerged as a real midfield prospect with Betis, a player who is still just 23 years old at the time of writing.
Spurs already have a number of young, promising players in their midfield, such as Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall, but the addition of Cardoso would give them further depth in an important area of the pitch. If anything, Cardoso would bring slightly more experience than his potential teammates given his age and could prove an astute winter addition.