Who could the Gunners go for? 5 potential winter transfer window targets for Arsenal
The 2024-25 Premier League season for Arsenal is another in which they have been in a position to pursue the title. Transformed under Mikel Arteta after a few campaigns of struggling post-Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have finished second in the past two terms, falling short of winning the league due to Manchester City’s continued dominance of the division.
Perhaps more than anything, the season so far has shown that Arsenal needs a striker. Ignoring injuries momentarily, they are well-stocked in both defense and midfield, but it is their attack that seems to be lacking, at least through the middle. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are both solid options, but neither have shown so far at Arsenal that they can be the number nine to guide them to a Premier League trophy.
With that in mind and strikers most definitely being the focus of this article, it is worth asking the question, which five players could the North London side sign this coming winter?
5. Alexander Isak
After starting his career in his native Sweden with AIK and a two-year, relatively unproductive stint with Borussia Dortmund, it was with Real Sociedad that Alexander Isak’s career began to blossom. In Spain, the striker announced himself on the world stage as a dynamic attacker with a lethal finish.
Newcastle United made him their club-record signing when they signed him from Northern Spain in 2022 and since then, Isak has established himself as a reliable Premier League striker. Though he has gone through a slower start to begin this campaign, scoring five goals in 11 games across all competitions, he has proven that he is one of the league’s best. Last year, he scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League games.
For Newcastle to let their star striker depart in January, to a league rival no less, would take a considerable bid from Arsenal. Isak, though, would give the Gunners a consistent, natural number nine that could be utilized for years to come, the Swede being just 25 years old at the time of writing.
4. Viktor Gyokeres
Having experienced a lower division of English football in the past, with Coventry City in the Championship, Gyokeres would at least be moving back to a country that he knows were Arsenal to pull off the signing of the Sporting Lisbon forward. Gyokeres has transformed during his time in Portugal, becoming one of the continent’s most-feared strikers with his exceptional goal return.
In 68 games (at the time of writing), Gyokeres has scored an eye-watering 66 goals, notching 19 assists in that time. It feels obvious to say that he would be a major, marquee signing for the Gunners were they able to acquire his services.
Now, it is rather unlikely that Sporting would be willing to part with Gyokeres in the winter window, though a departure in the summer is perhaps more feasible. Manchester United, now managed by Gyokeres’ former boss Ruben Amorim, may also lay claim to signing him and arguably have a better case on paper, but who knows? Stranger things have certainly occurred.
3. Benjamin Sesko
Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko is a product of the Red Bull network. After nine years as a youth player across multiple teams, he joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, spending the first two years of his senior career on loan at FC Liefering, Salzburg’s reserve side.
Upon returning to the Salzburg fold, Sesko established himself as a promising young talent across two further seasons, ultimately joining RB Leipzig in Germany last year, for whom he has scored 25 goals in 57 games. Still just 21 years of age, Sesko is a physical freak, standing at six feet and five inches while being in possession of incredible ability with the ball both in the air and at his feet.
Sesko extended his contract with Leipzig earlier this year, but in modern football, that is not necessarily a guarantee, by any means, that he will remain with the club for the five years he signed on for. Arsenal reportedly pursued the Slovenian in the summer transfer window, what is to say that, come January, their interests will not reignite?
2. Victor Osimhen
Rumors were circulating all summer that Victor Osimhen was looking to depart Napoli, the club that he joined in 2020 and helped win the 2022-23 Serie A title, Napoli’s first since the days of a certain Diego Maradona. As the window went on, no move materialized until both Al-Ahli and Chelsea showed interest towards the end of that period. These talks did not progress beyond that, however, with Osimhen remaining at Napoli and losing his squad number.
Days later, after most European leagues had seen the window shut, Osimhen moved on loan to Galatasaray in order to play football, where he has enjoyed a strong start to the season. It was widely reported that a break clause had been entered into the deal, meaning Napoli could cut the Nigerian’s loan short in the winter window if a club were to buy him permanently.
Maybe, Arsenal could be that club. Osimhen is a player who, clearly, wants to leave Napoli and one that the Naples side would be keen to arrange a sale for. He is a deadly frontman, having scored 76 goals in 133 games during his time in Italy, and would offer a clear improvement on Arsenal’s current options. The big question, of course, would be the price they would have to pay.
1. Dusan Vlahovic
Beginning his career with Partizan, Dusan Vlahovic joined Fiorentina in 2018 where he would spend the next four years of his career. During his time in Florence, the Serbian made his debut for his country as he established himself as one of the continent’s hottest prospects, leading to a move to Juventus in 2022, where he remains.
Vlahovic uses his frame to hold a physical advantage over many of his defenders, which combined with his eye for goal and overall technical ability makes him a handful for any backline to cope with.
Reports have suggested that the Gunners have shown interest in Vlahovic, who is under contract with Juventus until 2026. These same reports, however, have suggested that there has been little progress towards a contract renewal. Perhaps, if this persists and Juve don’t want to run the risk of a high-value player departing for free, they would look to sell him with a considerable chunk of his contract remaining. Such as this winter, to a team needing a striker like Arsenal.