Which Bron is best? Power ranking LeBron's seven seasons in a Lakers uniform

Just as there are football fans who are tired of hearing about Patrick Mahomes, there are many basketball fans who have had just about enough of LeBron James. LeBron certainly has dominated the NBA conversation for over two decades, but there's no arguing that it hasn't been deserved, as he's not only lived up to the considerable hype that surrounded him as a high school player, but he's surpassed it to become one of the greatest of all time.

LeBron's skill set is unprecedented in NBA history, but when it's all said and done, there may be no more impressive aspect of his career than his longevity. He's now in his 22nd season, and somehow he's still going as strong as ever. If he can play just five more games to qualify, he's a lock to make his 21st consecutive All-NBA team.

LeBron will glide into the Hall of Fame one day just like one of his patented fast-break dunks, but what's even more impressive is that you could divide his career into two or three separate Hall of Fame-worthy careers. Just his seven years with the Los Angeles Lakers have been unbelievably impressive, and he didn't play his first game in purple and gold until he was 33 years old.

LeBron has been basically peerless throughout his career. To beat him, it's taken much more than one player, it's taken some of the greatest teams in basketball history, like the Spurs and the Warriors. For that reason, the best way to give him some competition is to pit him against himself.

We're looking today at each of LeBron's seven Lakers seasons one by one to determine which is the absolute best. Let's start with his "worst" season, which is still better than most players' best.

7. LeBron's 2020-21 season

In the year after the bubble, LeBron played only 45 games, but it should be noted that this NBA season was only 72 games long. It was a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss so much time, but more importantly, it was the first real sign that Father Time was beginning to hunt him down.

The bubble was an exhausting experience for all involved, and it took everything LeBron and the Lakers had to persevere to the end and win the title. All that extra mileage took its toll one year later, and L.A. was bounced in the first round after going 42-30.

LeBron still put up massive numbers when he played, even though he played fewer minutes per game than at any other point in his career. His 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game were good enough to earn him Second Team All-NBA honors and a 13th-place MVP finish.

6. LeBron's 2018-19 season

LeBron's first season with the Lakers didn't go as smoothly as anyone planned. He scored 27.4 points per game while pulling down 8.5 rebounds and dishing out 8.3 assists, but for the first time since his first two seasons in the league, his team missed the playoffs, and he missed significant time due to injury for the first time ever, with a strained groin. This got head coach Luke Walton fired and set LeBron on the path of having four head coaches in his seven seasons in L.A.

If there was a silver lining to the Lakers going just 37-45 in LeBron's first year, it's that it spurred them into action to quickly improve the team. Anthony Davis was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans less than a month after the Finals ended, a move that got LeBron a proper wingman and helped him win his fourth ring one year later.

5. LeBron's 2021-22 season

It's actually insane that LeBron scored 30.3 points per game, the second-highest mark of his career, and this is his fifth-best Lakers season. It's true though, as the team went just 33-49 and LBJ missed 26 games with an abdominal strain and knee issues. Even when LeBron played, the Lakers were just 25-31, the fewest number of wins in his career. Anthony Davis missed more than half the season with a slew of injuries, which didn't help matters.

4. LeBron's 2022-23 season

The Lakers made the conference finals this year, so from a team perspective, this was LeBron's best year outside the bubble. Personally, though, it was a tough one. LeBron missed a month after the All-Star break with a foot injury, and though he was able to return and play every game in the playoffs, it was revealed after the season ended that he had been playing with a torn tendon.

This was the third straight year that LeBron played in 56 games or fewer, and even though his 28.9/8.3/6.8 line was pretty much in line with his career numbers, this is the season that removed all doubt that he wasn't unbreakable after all.

3. LeBron's 2023-24 season

Most players that suffer a serious injury in their late 30s are never heard from again, but LeBron bounced back from his foot issues and didn't miss a beat as he played in 71 games, the top mark of his time in L.A. This was the best 3-point shooting season of his career, as his 41 percent make rate from outside the arc was just the second time he'd eclipsed 40 percent.

The big highlight from this season was the Lakers winning the first NBA Cup, with LeBron being named the event's first MVP. The Lakers were eliminated for the second year in a row by the Nuggets, this time in the first round, which led to head coach Darvin Ham being scapegoated and fired.

2. LeBron's 2024-25 season

This shouldn't be possible for a 40-year-old. LeBron is having his best season in a long time, not only because he's been reinvigorated by the arrival of JJ Redick and Luka Dončić, but because he's supplemented his many offensive contributions by getting back to playing the kind of defense he used to be known for.

The Lakers have gone through so much change this season, but LeBron has been the constant through it all. He's saying all the right things about Luka being the face of the team, and he's obviously having more fun on the court than he has in a while. His 24.9 points per game are the lowest average since his rookie season, but he affects the game in so many ways now that it hardly matters. Besides, he's shown many times that he's able to put the team on his back when more scoring is needed.

LeBron also got to play with his son this year, a move that has been criticized by some, but is an undeniably cool historical occurrence. Bronny has even begun to blossom, which has vindicated his dad to some degree. This season will ultimately be judged by how the Lakers do in the playoffs, but if they can get healthy, they have a great chance to get to the conference finals or even deeper.

1. LeBron's 2019-20 season

For better or worse, ring culture is real in the NBA, so we have to go with LeBron's one Lakers title as his best season. Some have suggested that the bubble title deserves an asterisk for how unusual it was, but if anything, winning during this unique time in history under such difficult circumstances should be celebrated even more than in other years. LeBron himself said, "This is right up there with one of the greatest accomplishments I have."

LeBron's basketball IQ is legendary, and he used that and his mental toughness to will the Lakers through the playoffs. He was definitely helped by the break that COVID brought about, but only one team won the title, and it was his. By the way, he won his fourth Finals MVP, second only to Michael Jordan.

LeBron had the ball in his hands constantly throughout this season, and though his points dipped a bit to 25.3 per game, he dished out a career-high and league-leading 10.2 assists per game. This was the last time he made First Team All-NBA, and he finished second in the MVP voting, too.