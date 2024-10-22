Power ranking the NBA's 19 Jalen, Jaylen, Jaylin and Jaylons
A whopping 3.13 percent are NBA players are named Jalen, Jaylen, Jaylin, and Jaylon. There are 19 players on NBA contracts with the same name, just spelled differently in four different ways. While some might not make regular-season rosters, some are among the most elite players in the league.
53% of teams have a "Jalen" on the roster while three teams have two "Jalens" in the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and Brooklyn Nets. Its easy for these players and their teammates to get confused on the court.
Lets dive into each Jalen, Jaylen, Jaylin, and Jaylon.
19. Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers
The rookie out of California was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. For the Cal Bears, he was an impactful player averaging 10.7 points, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game in 31 games played. While Tyson is a deep reserve and a potential G League candidate he will have his rookie season to develop more as a player in the pros and establish himself in an NBA rotation. However, Tyson does have the potential to be a solid depth piece that Cleveland can use throughout the season.
18. Jaylen Martin, Brooklyn Nets
After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Martin played for the G League Westchester Knicks last season and now has found his way on the Brooklyn Nets and its G League affiliate, Long Island Nets. His main minutes on an NBA team have been in the preseason, but he averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds in two games for the Nets this season.
17. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Wells has shown that he has the potential to be the second-round steal of the 2024 NBA Draft with his performances so far in the preseason. The rookie has been on a roll, shooting extremely efficiently in his last two games and making an instant impact. Against the Chicago Bulls, he scored 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting while also dishing six assists. Wells then scored 12 points off the bench and grabbed six rebounds. It is also notable how well he can play with rookie Zach Edey, as their two-man game has been show-stopping so far.
16. Jaylen Clark, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jaylen Clark is another rookie coming out of California but this time from UCLA. Clark is a player who has great defensive skills but also has a lot of development ahead of him on the offensive side. In 90 games for the Bruins, he averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds as he mainly focused his game on defense. If Clark is able to work more on his shooting efficiency he can become a great role player for the Timberwolves.
15. Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn Nets
As a standout player in Kansas throughout his college career, Wilson was a primary scorer. Since becoming a pro, he's been working to adapt as a role player, making appearances with the Nets and their G League affiliate.. Last season, he averaged 15.5 minutes per game while putting up an average of 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. Now heading into his second year in the league, he can look to find a more significant role in Brooklyn.
14. Jalen Slawson, Orlando Magic
Slawson was a second-round pick of the 2023 NBA Draft but spent most of his rookie season playing for the G-League Stockton Kings. It wasn't until this past September that he signed with the Orlando Magic. With Stockton, he averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He showed that he has the ability to make an impact he just needs an opportunity to play regularly.
13. Jalen Bridges- Phoenix Suns
The rookie from Baylor was a Big-12 All-Freshman and All-Big 12 selection, averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for the Bears last season. While he can have an impact he is also on a Suns team with a win-now mindset, so it can limit his minutes. He will likely get more minutes in the G League, but when it is his time to shine, he has the potential to thrive in a bench role. Bridges has a quick release and can catch and shoot with confidence.
12. Jalen Pickett, Denver Nuggets
Coming into his second season with the Nuggets, Pickett is looking to build a role on a deep bench in Denver. He has playmaking abilities and is learning on one of the best teams in the league and alongside a top guard in Jamal Murray. While his ceiling is still to be determined he has shown potential.
11. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Los Angeles Lakers
As a rookie, Hood-Schifino didn't get much playing time to prove why he was drafted in the first round in 2023. On a star-studded Lakers team, it's also likely that he won't get many more minutes this season, but his talent and potential are high. For the Lakers' G-League affiliate, he averaged 22 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season.
10. Jalen McDaniels, San Antonio Spurs
As a solid 3-and-D player who brings versatility to the wing, he has shown himself to be a good role player but he is in his sixth season and still looking for a consistent role on a roster. Now, onto his fourth team, the Spurs, he seems to get a fresh start. Last season, he averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for the Toronto Raptors.
9. Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls
In his fourth season in the league and on his third team, Smith is looking to find his prominent role in Chicago. In college, he showed great potential for the NBA, earning first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman team, and All-Defensive team. However, he has had trouble finding a role in a team where he can show the skill he showed at Maryland. However, when he re-signed with the Pacers in 2022, he found a spot in the starting lineup, in that stretch, he posted a career-high of 18 rebounds along with 10 points in a game. He then moved in and out of the lineup for the rest of the season. He became a backup behind Myles Turner this past season but still recorded his first double-double. Now, signing with the Bulls on a three-year, $27 million contract, he could be a starter in Chicago
8. Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Williams has stood as a solid contributor with his rebounding and defense. He plays with an elite motor and never gives up on plays. He is also a solid interior defender who makes up for his lack of athleticism at times with effort. Standing 6-foot-9, he uses his strength, timing, and verticality to be a feared rim defender. He has had at least a 2.9 block percentage in his five seasons. He's not a great scorer but a sneaky good passer who finds a way to contribute on offense.
7. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
As one of the prominent players from the 2021 draft, Johnson is still seeking a rookie-scale contract extension. He had his breakout season last year, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while appearing in 56 games and starting 52. His athleticism and playmaking abilities at the forward give him plenty of upside, particularly when paired with his elite defense and fantastic finishing around the rim.
6. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Last season was Suggs' best yet earning All-Defensive Second Team honors and being a large part in the Magic's successful season. Orlando had the league's third-best defensive rating and his defense at the point of attack was a huge piece of the puzzle. Although he has struggled with injuries for his first two seasons the Magic still see his potential as they agreed on a five-year $150.5 million contract extension. He has space to work on offense as he shot a career-best 39.7 percent from 3-point land last season but needs to maintain that level of success going forward.
5. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Duren is a young, athletic big man with a huge upside. He is a solid rebounder and shot-blocker and a dominant presence in the paint. Rebounding on both ends has been a key to his game as he can convert offensive rebounds into baskets and often grabs a few tip-slams per game. Last season he averaged 11.6 rebounds per game. Duren is one of the quickest and strongest big men in the NBA. The sky's the limit for him as he develops into even more of a defensive anchor.
4. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Green is one of the cornerstones for the Rockets with the potential to become a star. The shooting guard can beat defenders off the first step and stop on a dime, and he has a high floor for 3-point shooting. Since entering the league, he has shown improvements in defense, as he posted the best defensive rating of his career last season. Last season, he also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game, which was a career-best. Greens' ability to handle the ball against pressure will help him become an even better overall scorer and secondary mover.
3. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
The other Williams in Oklahoma City is one of the up-and-coming stars on a young Thunder team. Williams is a tough shot-taker and maker and finds his way to the rim in nifty ways. His 7-foot-2 wingspan gives him access to more release angles on shots near the basket. He often works as the primary playmaker in Oklahoma City and controls the pace of the game, lulling defenders to sleep when he is running the point. In his rookie season, he averaged 14.1 points on 52 percent shooting and finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting. Now heading into his third season he's one of the best players on a championship contender.
2. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Brunson has emerged as an All-Star-level player for the Knicks. He is a leader and clutch performer and has made New York a contender. His high-level playmaking skills drive the offense. As a prominent lefty, he is comfortable finishing with either hand and is known for his elite footwork which includes his jab steps, pump fakes, and Euro-steps. he is a crafty finisher at the rim and often gets to the free throw line where he shoots 82.4 percent. Despite his size, Brunson can score at all three levels which has made him such a challenge for defenders.
1. Jaylen Brownm Boston Celtics
Brown is one of the NBA's top two-way wings and is coming off an NBA Finals MVP. He is a dynamic scorer and defender on a championship team in Boston, showing explosive athleticism and leaping ability, great size and length, speed and quickness, and a willingness to constantly attack the basket. Using his big body and natural instincts has made him a great defender who can keep his eye on his man and also drop into space for steals and blocks. The Finals MVP is making leaps each offseason and has become one of the best players on the best team in the league.