It doesn't come with the drama of a Triple Crown pursuit, but the eyes of the horse racing world and beyond are trained on Pimlico Race Course for the running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday evening. And that excitement goes double if you happen to have some money on the action: Sports betting and horse racing go hand-and-hand, and there's nothing quite like sweating out those two minutes or so with a wager on the line.

Maybe you're hoping that your horse is going to make a late push to at least place or show. Or maybe you've decided that luck's on your side, and you're pushing for a trifecta or a superfecta. No matter what strategy you choose, the first thing you're going to want to know when the race ends is what the betting payout is for your Preakness Stakes wager.

That's where we can help. We have the full Preakness Stakes betting payouts for the 150th running at Pimlico as Journalism entered as the favorite.

Preakness Stakes betting payouts for trifecta, superfecta and more

Journalism won the Preakness in thrilling fashion, breaking through in the final stretch to fly past Gosger for the victory. Sandman finished in third place, while Goal Oriented, who battled with Journalism in the final stretch, finished fourth.

Without further ado, here are the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta betting payouts.

Bet type Results Betting payout Exacta 2-9 $33.80 Trifecta 2-9-7 $73.50 Superfecta 2-9-7-1 $303.40

What is an exacta, trifecta and superfecta?

If you're wondering what these horse racing bets are, we have you covered. Here's a quick breakdown of each bet and what anyone placing such a wager would need to win.

Exacta: An exacta bet is a two-leg bet in which the bettor must correctly predict the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order.

An exacta bet is a two-leg bet in which the bettor must correctly predict the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. Trifecta: A trifecta bet is the same concept but with three-leg wager; to win, the bettor must correctly predict the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order.

A trifecta bet is the same concept but with three-leg wager; to win, the bettor must correctly predict the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. Superfecta: The superfecta bet is the white whale of betting on horse racing, correctly predicting the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order.

Naturally, the betting payouts increase substantially with each type of bet as the odds continue to get higher — which makes logical sense as the probability of hitting any of those correctly goes up with each additional leg needed to win, much like a parlay.