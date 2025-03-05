Predicted Kentucky March Madness seed after stomping LSU

Kentucky bounced back from its 94-78 loss to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday with an emphatic 95-64 win over LSU on Tuesday. Yes, LSU (14-16, 3-14 SEC) is only one game out of last place in the SEC and does not qualify as a signature win for the Wildcats. However, Kentucky needed a rebound performance, and that is exactly what they got on Senior Night.

Kentucky's nine Quad 1 wins are a reminder of what this team is capable of and why it can be a threat to anyone in March. Although the loss of senior Jaxson Robinson (13 PPG) for the rest of the season due to a right wrist injury is a blow to the team, Kentucky is still extremely balanced, with five other players averaging double-figures.

The Wildcats can score with any team in the country. They have the third-best offense (85.6 PPG) and can go off from three-point range on any given night. Kentucky's defense, though, will determine how far it can go in March: In eight of the team's 10 losses this season, Kentucky has allowed at least 80 points. In four of the losses, Kentucky failed to reach 70 points, proving why a better defensive effort is a must for the Wildcats to go on a run.

Currently ranked 19th in the country, Kentucky is right in the middle of the SEC standings. With a road test at No. 15 Missouri on Saturday and an opportunity to at least receive a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats have a lot on the line this week as they look to get an extra day's rest in Nashville.

Kentucky Bracketology, NCAA Tournament projection after rout of LSU

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has Kentucky as a three seed. While a win over LSU will not improve Kentucky's resume, it keeps the Wildcats from having a poor loss this season, which should benefit them in head-to-head comparisons when the selection committee puts the field of 68 together. It is hard to see Kentucky moving above its current seeding, primarily due to the teams it is behind: Even though Auburn fell to No. 22 Texas A&M on Tuesday night, the Tigers, along with Duke and Houston, appear to be in the best position for a one-seed. The other one seed, Tennessee, as well as two seeds Florida, Alabama, Michigan State and Iowa State - all of whom are ahead of Kentucky in NET ranking - are going to be tough to overcome.

Kentucky has the worst record compared to fellow three seeds St. John's, Texas Tech and Wisconsin, but only trails Arizona in NET Ranking among the four seeds. With Kentucky in a loaded SEC that is projected to get a record 12 teams in the Big Dance, it is understandable to look past its overall record. If the Wildcats can either beat Missouri or win at least a couple games in the SEC Tournament, it is hard to see them being any worse than a three seed in the NCAA Tournament. If, however, the Wildcats have another early exit from the SEC Tournament - they only have one win since 2021 - they could potentially slide to a four or five seed depending on what other teams around them do.