Predicting where the Chiefs’ top 5 free agents will end up in 2025
On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs failed to threepeat, with the Eagles dominating the Super Bowl to deny Kansas City a distinct place in NFL history.
Now, Kansas City enters the offseason without a ton of cap space and some big decisions to make about how to improve the team and get back to a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance. The team has some key players hitting free agency.
So, where will some of Kansas City's top free agents land? Let's make some predictions.
DeAndre Hopkins - Wide Receiver
2025 Team: Washington Commanders
When the Chiefs added DeAndre Hopkins in the middle of the 2024 season, I think everyone expected it was only a half-season rental. The Chiefs need to figure something out with their wide receiver rotation, but keeping Hopkins, who turns 33 years old before next season, isn't the answer.
Where Hopkins would shine would be on a team that already has an established star WR1, which would take the pressure off of him and allow him to be an effective WR2.
Washington provides that. The team has Terry McLaurin as its top dog at wide receiver, but there's a huge hole for a No. 2 guy to provide quarterback Jayden Daniels with another weapon.
Assuming there's no ill will between Hopkins and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury — his former coach with the Cardinals — then this would be an ideal fit for both teams.
Trey Smith - Right Guard
2025 Team: Chicago Bears
The Chiefs would love to have Trey Smith back in 2025, but the team's cap situation will make that tough. Ultimately, if a team comes in with a major overpay on Smith, Kansas City will be unlikely to have the space to match that and retain Smith.
Instead, he can wind up somewhere like Chicago, where he can help shore up an offensive line that allowed the most sacks in the league and that PFF ranked as the No. 24 offensive line in the NFL.
Chicago has to find a way to protect Caleb Williams more, so paying big money for Smith makes a lot of sense for the franchise.
Nick Bolton - Linebacker
2025 Team: Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs might lose some of their free agents, but the team will certainly work to re-sign some names, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Defense was a major strength of the team last season, with KC allowing the fourth-fewest points in the league.
Retaining Nick Bolton will be huge. He's a crucial cog in this defensive machine and while he's not irreplaceable, he would be a huge loss.
Bolton's a strong tackler and an important voice for KC on the defensive side. His leadership qualities from the middle linebacker position help keep things running for the Chiefs. He might struggled some in coverage, but he's a huge plus in run defense.
Justin Reid - Safety
2025 Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Justin Reid is hugely important to this Kansas City defense, providing veteran savvy at the safety position.
The safety position is incredibly important to the Steve Spagnuolo defense and Reid has given Spags and company a reliable option there, someone who almost always makes the right play.
He also provides needed versatility. Reid's a hard tackler who can come down and make plays in the run game, but he's also strong in coverage. In 2024, Reid had a pair of interceptions and nine pass defenses.
This defense needs a versatile safety to ensure it can implement its defensive scheme, with Reid's ability to play all over the field a key to helping disguise coverages and blitzes and keep opposing offenses out of sorts. He is one of the most important free agents for the Chiefs to bring back.
Charles Omenihu - Defensive Line
2025 Team: Atlanta Falcons
Charles Omenihu tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game back in 2024, which cost him a large chunk of the 2024 regular season. He appeared in just six regular season games, recording one sack and six tackles.
The Chiefs managed fine without Omenihu for much of the season, so don't expect him to be a priority for the team in free agency this offseason.
Instead, expect a team with defensive needs but limited cap space to take a flyer on Omenihu on a prove-it type deal.
The Falcons fit that description nicely. The team allowed the 10th-most yards and 10th-most points in the NFL last season, but enters the 2025 offseason with very little money to spend. Omenihu should come at a discount, making him an ideal target for the Falcons.