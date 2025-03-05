Predicting the Eastern Conference play-in winners after Magic lose Jalen Suggs for the season

What a season it's been for the Orlando Magic, and I don't mean that in a glowing way. After shocking the world by snagging the No. 5 seed and taking the Cleveland Cavaliers seven games a season ago, the 2025 Magic have been rhino-speared with injuries.

Both All-Star caliber players, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, were sidelined with oblique injuries. The star duo is back and returning to form, but the defensive-savvy point guard Jalen Suggs is out for the year after undergoing knee surgery.

Due to their poor offense, the Magic were already a hobbling squad, with Suggs suiting up. Orlando hasn't had a top-20 defense since 2016. If you want to see their last decent mark, you must go back to 2012, when they finished 12th, per cleaning the glass. Ranking 27th in offense isn't the recipe for success, but luckily for the other team in Florida, the Magic have a top-flight defense that can stimy offenses. The play-in tournament is the hand the Magic will be dealt, but can they make it out and sneak into the playoffs?

If the Orlando Magic can handle Southeast business, can they present problems as a play-in winner?

Barring a collapse from the Pistons, Bucks, or Pacers, the Magic don't have a chance to escape play-in territory. Detroit towers over the Magic at the No. 6 seed with a 6.5-game lead. Don't count on these Pistons reverting to last year; they're a legit playoff team.

The Magic have bigger fish to fry. They can't worry about getting to the No. 6 seed when they're not even at No. 7 right now. Southeast division and in-state rival Miami Heat would host the 7-8 matchup against Orlando if the play-in started today.

If the Magic's up-and-down season continues, they could ultimately slip behind another southeast opponent, the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is only a half-game behind the Magic, and the Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher trio could pose challenges in a win-or-go-home scenario. Young is a play-in veteran at this point, and doubting him in a big spot will leave your fan base shouting obscenities at him when he's not even present.

The 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls are a non-factor in the play-in race. They honestly shouldn't be rewarded with a postseason berth at 14 games under .500. I hate envisioning a world where that 3-point-heavy team flames on and upsets two teams and loses their lottery pick. That'd suck for Windy City fans, and a team that far behind shouldn't have a chance. Bring back the bubble rules when the team had to be within reach to qualify for the playoffs.

As we stand now, the East play-in would feature the 7th-seeded Miami Heat hosting the Jalen Sugg-less 8th-seeded Orlando Magic. These teams know each other well. Orlando has more upper-end talent—Paolo will be a superstar. I'm not putting too much stock into his efficiency with the lack of spacing around him. He's shown up in the playoffs, and I believe he can figure it out. Take better shots young man, you're talented enough.

Franz Wagner is arguably better than Paolo (this year, at least). The Magic should be better with these two stars. In the 305, Tyler Herro has already hit a game-winning walk-off midrange against these Magic. The Heat are more experienced than this Magic team, even without Jimmy Butler. Erik Spoelstra hasn't had his best coaching year, but you still should believe in that big brain in a one-game series. I'll take the Heat in this one in a grind-it-out slugfest with Herro and Bam Adebayo leading the inferior talent past the Magic.

The Hawks would host the Bulls in the 9/10 matchup. The Bulls are the streakiest team in the league, playing an AAU style of ball. They just line it up and allow everyone to fire from three. That's a dangerous game plan, but it could lead them past a so-so Hawks team defense. I'll put my trust in Young and those young ball-hawking defenders, though.

A Hawks win would set up a Hawks at Magic showdown with contrasting playing styles. Styles make fights, they say. Paolo should have his way if he puts his head down and attacks the slim, great Hawks defenders. He settles for tough, long 2s a lot, but with the money on the line, I want to see Paolo attack the cup more. The Magic defense could force Trae to have one of those 4/17 nights, and that's where I'd lean.

Orlando securing the No. 8 seed would put them in a rematch with the now 1-seed Cleveland Cavaliers. This isn't last year; the improved and starving Cavs wouldn't play with their food this year. The Magic would be outmanned with Suggs in the lineup; without him, they're banking on space jam performances from Wagner and Banchero. I don't see that in their cards this year.