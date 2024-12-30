Predicting Packers players who might make an All-Pro team
The Green Bay Packers are still focused on team success in 2024 as they approach the playoffs. Several of their players are in line to capture individual accolades once the season ends. Green Bay fans can expect to see several of their favorite players feature on All-Pro teams around the league once they are announced.
There is still one week left in the regular-season but that should not drastically change how the performances of the following four players' overall campaigns are judged. Only one player on this list has a truly bulletproof case to make an All-Pro team but all four Packers have played exceptional footbal this season.
Packers Pro Bowl candidate No. 1: Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney is the player on this list who will see his name on the most All-Pro lists once the season finishes up. He's played in each of Green Bay's games and has performed as one of the most productive safeties in all of football.
His 2024 campaign got off to a scorching hot start with five interceptions in five games. He's "only" had two picks after that run but that still will allow him to finish as the No. 1 safety in the league when it comes to stealing passes away from opposing quarterbacks.
That turnover total is powering McKinny's current PFF Grade of 88.4 on the season. That ranks him as the fourth-highest safety in football. The margins are fine when grades are that high so there's an easy case to be made that he has been the most productive safety in the game.
Some critics might prefer safeties who make more plays close to the line of scrimmage but that's not what the Packers ask McKinney to do. He's a classic center fielder who uses his intelligence and range to make plays in the final third. He's the unquestioned leader of his secondary and deserves all of the accolades coming his way. He has a rock solid case to be an All-Pro safety.
Packers Pro Bowl candidate No. 2: Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is going to struggle to make the Pro Bowl since he's not having a generational season at the running back position. To put it bluntly, playing the same position as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry this year is going to cost him.
It's still worth taking a close look at his candidacy. Jacobs is actually the third-highest ranked running back on the year by PFF. He's been a remarkably durable bell cow for Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense. There's a cogent argument to be made that he's been overused by his coaching staff but that does not change how effective he's been when given the rock in 2024.
Jacobs' real superpower for this offense is his ability to find the end zone. He cashes in possessions in the red zone at a high level for an offense that needs to outscore their opponents on a weekly basis. In plenty of other years Jacobs would be cruising to Pro Bowl honors. This year, he'll be on the outside looking in.
Packers Pro Bowl candidate No. 3: Zach Tom
Zach Tom does not have the name recognition to appear on a lot of Pro Bowl lists but that undersells how good he's been at right tackle this year. He's done a good job keeping pressure out of quarterback Jordan Love's face but he's been even more exceptional as a road grader on the perimeter.
His run blocking grade of 89.5 on the season per PFF ranks him as the third best tackle in all of football. A lot of Jacobs' success on the ground has come from running behind his underappreciated tackle on the strong side of the formation.
This should be the year where Tom starts to get his due as one of the most complete linemen in the NFL but it could be a year too early for the former Wake Forest standout. Tom might be getting more publicity if the Packers were at the top of their division but he'll have to make due for standing out for a Wild Card team. He should appear on a lot of stat-friendly All-Pro teams once the year ends but he might struggle to really break through with the national media.
Packers Pro Bowl candidate No. 4: Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus' greatest contribution this season is settling down the nerves of the Packers' fan base after the roller coaster ride of the Brayden Narveson era. All McManus has done is step into the high-pressure job and nail 94 percent of his field goal attempts.
That probably won't be enough to put him over Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey on most All-Pro teams but McManus deserves to be in the conversation. His lack of a cannon for a leg keeps him out of the elite class of kicker in the league, but he is near the top of his peer groups in terms of accuracy.
One hidden deficiency of McManus' that might also rule him out of the All-Pro conversation is that he's not very effective on kickoffs. He is in the bottom third of the NFL in that category which does not do his defense any favors. That may seem like a minor issue but the All-Pro kicker debate is all about fine margins. McManus is more of a good player than great but he should fall into the fictional honorable mention category when it comes to being an All-Pro.