Predicting the perfect Knicks depth chart for the playoffs

If you’ve been following the NBA standings, you’ll know that only a select few teams have officially clinched a postseason berth. Among those essentially locked into the playoffs, the New York Knicks stand out. Sitting firmly in third place in the Eastern Conference, it would take an outright collapse to drop significantly, but a meteoric surge to climb any higher. With just 16 games remaining, while head coach Tom Thibodeau may insist every game matters, fans are already looking ahead to what the team’s postseason rotation could look like.

During a recent segment on ESPN’s Saturday Night Countdown, Shams Charania reported that Jalen Brunson is expected to remain sidelined until at least late March or early April. That essentially removes him as a factor for the remainder of the regular season, leaving Knicks fans in the dark regarding his exact return timeline — especially given how Mitchell Robinson’s injury comeback has been riddled with setbacks. Regardless, the Knicks' focus isn’t on the next 16 games — it’s on making another deep playoff run, something this franchise hasn’t accomplished since the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals.

Projecting a potential playoff rotation is tricky, especially considering the heavy minutes Thibodeau places on his starters and the recent concerns voiced by Mikal Bridges about the bench’s reduced role. Still, based on current trends, here’s a realistic look at how the Knicks' depth chart could shape up for the postseason.

Knicks' projected playoff depth chart

Jalen Brunson: 37-39 minutes

The captain, the engine, and the ultimate leader — Jalen Brunson is all of that and more for the Knicks. Leading the team in both scoring (26.3 points) and assists (7.4 assists), his presence on the floor dictates an entirely different level of play. Without him, New York has struggled to close out games, and his absence has been glaring.

Last postseason, Brunson played a staggering 43.8 minutes per game against the 76ers, where nearly every contest came down to the wire. Given his importance, expect his minutes to hover between 37 and 39, a slight reduction due to the increased guard depth with Miles McBride and Cameron Payne available.

Mikal Bridges: 36-38 minutes

The NBA’s resident iron man, Mikal Bridges has played more total minutes than anyone in the league this season, tying Josh Hart for the Knicks' highest average (37.9 minutes per game). With Brunson sidelined, Bridges has carried a heavier offensive workload, and while that might lessen upon Brunson’s return, he’ll still see major minutes.

Given the lack of forward depth off the bench, expect Bridges to continue logging long stretches, especially in key defensive matchups.

Josh Hart: 37-39 minutes

Josh Hart is the Knicks’ ultimate glue guy, ranking second on the team in rebounds, assists, and steals — all while standing just 6-foot-4. His relentless hustle and versatility make him indispensable, particularly in high-intensity playoff games.

Hart thrives in the postseason grind, often staggering minutes with his former Villanova teammates Brunson and Bridges. Given Thibodeau’s reliance on his core players, Hart’s playing time should remain in the 37-39 minute range.

OG Anunoby: 38-40 minutes

OG Anunoby has been a game-changer for the Knicks on both ends of the floor. In March, he's averaged 40.7 minutes per game — his highest for any calendar month. Since his return, Anunoby has been scorching hot, averaging 21.9 points while shooting over 40 percent from deep.

With his defensive prowess and ability to stretch the floor, expect him to be a mainstay in the Knicks' playoff rotation. Anunoby played 41.6 minutes per game in last year’s first-round series before his injury, so his minutes will likely be in a similar range, depending on matchups.

Karl-Anthony Towns: 36-38 minutes

Unlike his fellow starters, Karl-Anthony Towns won’t see his minutes pushed to the absolute limit — and that’s largely because of Mitchell Robinson. Thibodeau has hinted at experimenting with lineups that feature both Towns and Robinson together, which would not only maximize defensive flexibility but also allow Towns to conserve energy for crucial scoring opportunities.

Averaging 35.0 minutes per game this season (the lowest of any Knicks starter), Towns’ postseason workload will likely hover around 36-38 minutes. Expect his usage to fluctuate based on how opposing defenses game-plan against him.

The Knicks bench

Miles McBride: 22-25 minutes

McBride has emerged as one of the Knicks' most crucial two-way players, offering elite perimeter defense and consistent 3-point shooting. While he’ll return to the bench once Brunson is back, his role shouldn’t diminish significantly.

McBride’s ability to disrupt opposing ball-handlers makes him valuable in late-game defensive scenarios. With his recent uptick in offensive production, 22-25 minutes seems like an ideal range for him.

Cameron Payne: 10-12 minutes

While Payne’s energy is infectious, his offensive production has been wildly inconsistent. He hasn’t cracked double-digit scoring in over a dozen games, and his inefficient shooting has contributed to the Knicks ranking dead last in bench scoring.

That being said, Payne has proven he can deliver in the playoffs — his 31-point explosion for Phoenix in 2021 is a testament to that. If he can rediscover his shooting touch, he might carve out a bigger role. Otherwise, his minutes will stay limited.

Landry Shamet: 8-10 minutes

Shamet’s role has been fluid all season, fluctuating between DNPs and extended runs. Known primarily for his 3-point shooting, his impact has been inconsistent at best.

If he can find his rhythm, he’ll get opportunities. If not, he could lose minutes to T.J. Warren or MarJon Beauchamp.

Precious Achiuwa: TBD

Achiuwa’s role is the biggest question mark heading into the playoffs. Before Robinson returned, he was logging significant minutes as the backup center. But since Robinson’s reintegration, Achiuwa has seen a drastic reduction in playing time, even picking up a recent DNP.

Unless an injury occurs or the Knicks need an energy boost, Achiuwa may find himself out of the rotation entirely.

Mitchell Robinson: 20-22 minutes

Robinson’s return has been a revelation for the Knicks' defense. His elite rim protection and rebounding instantly elevate the team’s interior presence, allowing Towns to focus more on scoring.

Thibodeau has already increased his minutes from 13 to 16 since his return, and a realistic target for the postseason would be 20-22 minutes per game. If his conditioning improves, he could see even more floor time, particularly in late-game defensive situations.