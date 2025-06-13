Predicting the 2025 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournament winners

Once again, WWE has brought back the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The winners of each tournament, which culminate on Saturday, June 28, at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, will earn a world title match at SummerSlam. Last year, Gunther and Nia Jax won their respective tournaments, and both walked out of WWE’s annual August premium live event as champions.

The tournaments are already underway, each featuring four Fatal Four-Way matches. The winners of those bouts then face off in two separate singles matches, with the victors advancing to the finals at Night of Champions. So far, Sami Zayn has defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio, while Roxanne Perez scored a win over Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Kairi Sane.

There’s still a long way to go before the winners are decided, so how might the rest of the road to King and Queen of the Ring play out? Let’s dive in.

Queen of the Ring: First Round

Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Nia Jax

This is a solid opportunity for Michin and Piper Niven, but it’s unlikely either will advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

That leaves Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. Cargill is involved in the more compelling storyline, thanks to her ongoing tension with Naomi, a feud that could culminate in a match at Evolution in July. However, that same storyline could also set her up to lose this match via distraction, further fueling the rivalry.

Jax doesn’t have as much momentum right now, but historically, she’s been positioned near the top of the card. She’s a strong foil for someone like Cargill, and it’s possible she’s there simply to help Cargill shine, especially in power spots designed to get a reaction from the crowd. That feels like the most likely outcome, with Naomi potentially interfering later to push the feud forward.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae

Although Charlotte Flair is one of WWE’s most dominant female stars of all time, this match is still difficult to predict. Alexa Bliss has been booked fairly strong since her return in January, despite being absent around WrestleMania season. Chelsea Green also became the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, giving all three competitors a legitimate case to win.

Flair and Bliss have been involved in a storyline over the past month that could end up taking them both out of the match, whether through miscommunication or rising tension. That creates an opening for Chelsea Green to steal a win, an upset, but one that fits her heel character perfectly.

Winner: Chelsea Green

Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

After about a year away, Asuka is back. This marks her return match — and with it, a chance to advance in a prestigious tournament that could put her back at the top of the card.

The challenge: Stephanie Vaquer is also in this match. She’s a rising star in the division, recently called up to Raw after a dominant run in NXT, where she held both the Women’s and North American Championships. WWE has clearly been booking her like a future star, and that momentum matters. It would be genuinely surprising to see La Primera exit the tournament without at least one win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Queen of the Ring: Semifinals

Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill

This is an intriguing first-time matchup, pitting the smaller, more agile Roxanne Perez against the stronger, more powerful Jade Cargill. It flips the usual script for Cargill, who’s typically been booked to dominate larger opponents. Facing someone smaller but more dynamic could make for a fun clash of styles and a compelling bridge to the finals.

There’s a case to be made for either woman to advance. Perez is a rising star who’s been gaining momentum on the main roster, now entangled in an intriguing Judgment Day storyline with fans still unsure of where this will head. Meanwhile, Cargill has the ongoing feud with Naomi to factor in.

WWE could hold off until Night of Champions for that feud to escalate, but why wait that long to cost Cargill a shot at a SummerSlam title match? Unless the plan is for Cargill to win a women’s world title and have Naomi cash in later, it feels illogical and unlikely that they’ll delay the in-ring showdown. That leaves Perez as the likely one to sneak out a win here.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Chelsea Green vs. Stephanie Vaquer

In terms of character, Chelsea Green vs. Stephanie Vaquer is a true clash of styles. Vaquer brings intensity and edge, while Green leans into her comedic persona, though she’s proven she can turn up the seriousness when the moment calls for it, especially during her United States Championship run.

While Green advancing as a Cinderella story would be fun, Vaquer feels like the one WWE is clearly elevating. She already comes across as one of the top women in the company, and it seems likely they’ll keep pushing her momentum. That likely means a win in this semifinal match, sending her to Night of Champions for a shot at a title opportunity.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Queen of the Ring: Finals

Roxanne Perez vs. Stephanie Vaquer

That leaves Perez and Vaquer to battle it out for a title match at SummerSlam, a fresh, exciting matchup between two recent call-ups with plenty to prove to a broader audience that may not have followed NXT or promotions outside WWE. Both women feel like future pillars of the division and are likely to have spots at the top of the card for years to come.

That said, there’s a fair argument that this opportunity might be coming a bit too soon. Pushing a rising star too quickly can sometimes stall their momentum, especially if they come up short in a high-stakes match. It’s a pattern WWE has seen before with newly called-up talent, as sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn’t, and it can create long-term issues if they fail.

Nonetheless, Perez vs. Vaquer has the potential to be an outstanding in-ring match. Both women can wrestle and tell a story as well as anyone in the women’s division, and they should deliver a fun, compelling bout that leads to one of them earning a major spotlight at MetLife Stadium.

That said, it feels like Vaquer’s moment. Yes, it may seem early, but her presentation since arriving in WWE in 2024 has been telling. She simply feels like the bigger star right now compared to Perez. And with WWE running a two-night SummerSlam, they’ll be looking to pack the card with as much star power as possible, and possibly create a true breakout moment under the bright lights. All signs point to Vaquer being crowned the next Queen of the Ring.

Queen of the Ring winner: Stephanie Vaquer

King of the Ring: First Round

Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes

There’s actually a case to be made for all four men in this match to win, from Carmelo Hayes as the young upstart who needs a breakout victory, to Aleister Black freshly returned and looking to cement his place on the main roster, to LA Knight needing a rebound after another Money in the Bank loss, to Randy Orton simply being, well… Randy Orton.

Black, Hayes, and Knight have all been relatively active over the past month, but Orton hasn’t, as he hasn’t been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship match to John Cena at Backlash. It wouldn’t be surprising if WWE gives him a win to bounce back, even if he doesn’t go deep in the tournament. After all, he brings the most star power of the group.

Winner: Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This is probably the biggest slam dunk of any of the King of the Ring matches.

First, while Andrade and Shinsuke Nakamura are both talented, they simply haven’t been booked as contenders against others who are being positioned as top-of-the-card stars. So, you can cross them off the list.

Damian Priest scored a steel cage match win over Drew McIntyre last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and while fans and critics often praise him as a strong part of the roster, he’s not winning this match, not with Cody Rhodes just coming back from a month-long absence. "The American Nightmare" pinned John Cena at Money in the Bank, and looks like he’s heading straight back to the top of the card.

WWE doesn’t need to pin Rhodes here, but dropping him from the tournament this early would be a shock.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Mystery Opponent

Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Sheamus is a dream match for anyone who loves a good hoss fight. These three could easily deliver a fun, hard-hitting match on their own, but WWE clearly has something planned for the mystery fourth participant. And in most cases, the surprise entrant ends up winning. But for the sake of this, let's narrow it down to who's already in the match.

Sheamus has been long overdue for a win, but he isn’t currently involved in any meaningful storyline. Rusev’s direction feels unclear as well. That leaves Bronson Reed, who’s aligned with the rising Seth Rollins–Paul Heyman faction. He has the most momentum behind him right now, which makes him the most likely pick to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

King of the Ring: Semifinals

Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton

While not a face vs. heel matchup, there's still plenty of intrigue in a matchup of two in-ring veterans who could put on something special in the semfinals.

As noted, Orton will make his first appearance since Backlash in the opening round. Right now, this tournament is the only thing he’s involved in, with no clear storyline from creative. That could actually work in his favor, as Sami Zayn has been caught up in a feud with the Rollins–Heyman faction, and they could interfere at any time.

Still, it feels like WWE is building an underdog story with Zayn, one that could eventually lead to a world title shot. Even if he doesn't win at SummerSlam, cutting that story off here would feel premature.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes vs. Bronson Reed

Wouldn't it be something if Reed pulled off the upset? It’d be a very babyface-style win for WWE to book, even though the master of the Tsunami is a heel, since fans can become captivated by surprise wins. It would be a strange move unless his faction interferes and costs Rhodes the match, completely flipping expectations for Night of Champions and the King of the Ring outcome.

A Night of Champions card without Rhodes would be a surprise. John Cena is already set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk, and there aren’t any other ready-made feuds for Rhodes, unless WWE decides to revisit something with Logan Paul. But that doesn’t come close to the impact of having Rhodes fight for a spot in what’s likely the SummerSlam main event.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

King of the Ring: Finals

Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn

Before we jump to conclusions, there's something else to consider.

In the early years of WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn stayed away due to political sensitivities. He didn’t begin appearing at WWE’s Saudi events until 2023. As a proud Muslim, Zayn has since become a subtle cultural bridge for WWE, and judging by the crowd reactions over the past few years, Saudi fans have fully embraced him.

Crowning Zayn in a country where he was once unable to perform would be a powerful moment. Combine that with the underdog story WWE has been building for him, which essentially kicked off the night after WrestleMania 41, and there’s plenty of reason to believe he could emerge as King of the Ring.

So it comes down to whether WWE will give Zayn his moment, and the SummerSlam spotlight. Cody Rhodes is the safer choice, and there’s a story to tell in him earning another title shot after pinning John Cena last month. WWE, or TKO, for that matter, has made it clear they’re focused on maximizing revenue. A three-time WrestleMania main eventer like Rhodes represents the more commercially reliable option compared to the riskier pick in Zayn.

But at the same time, this isn’t The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE can afford to take a chance by putting Zayn in a world title match in front of a packed stadium. It doesn’t mean he has to win, but it would create a powerful, feel-good moment, one that could even set the stage for a Seth Rollins cash-in during the SummerSlam main event, adding a sense of déjà vu.

Winner: Sami Zayn