Predicting the 5 biggest surprise entrants for WWE Royal Rumble 2025
The WWE Royal Rumble is perhaps the most important match of the year. It’s the moment that WWE shows its hand to who will be a central figure heading into WrestleMania season. The 2025 edition of the show feels like the biggest in recent memory. The Men’s Rumble feels like a big deal with several of the top names declaring themselves for the match. The Women’s Rumble seems like it’s anyone’s to win as there isn’t a clear favorite heading into the end of January.
One of the main reasons fans love the Royal Rumble so much is for its surprise returns. As the countdown concludes, fans stand to their feet to see who will walk through the curtain. Moments like Adam Copeland’s big return in 2020, to Jordynne Grace’s surprise entry in 2024, there’s always something to look forward to each year.
Here are five big surprises that fans should keep an eye on for 2025.
Alexa Bliss
WWE fans have long wanted to see Alexa Bliss return. It’s been two years since she was last seen. Her last match was against Bianca Belair at the 2023 edition of the Royal Rumble. Since then, she’s welcomed her first child into the world. That hasn’t stopped fans from wondering when she will return. Every now and then, Bliss will show up in a training video and speculation will fire back up. Will she return in 2025? There’s no telling but seeing her walk through the curtain would be an immediate spark for the WWE women’s division.
Joe Hendry
Say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry’s WWE NXT appearance was one of the most watched and talked about moments in professional wrestling in 2024. Hendry went from an internet meme, to being one of the most over stars in the industry. Some are concerned that the momentum hasn’t kept up, and it’s understandable when looking at how his booking in TNA Wrestling has gone since. But one way to build some immediate excitement would be to include him in the Royal Rumble. The entrance alone would be worth the crowd's reaction.
Gail Kim
Gail Kim is an icon in women’s wrestling. She was well ahead of her time, and many of today’s fans may not be familiar with her contributions. It has been 14 years since Kim appeared in a WWE ring, and her complaints against the company are well documented. That doesn’t change the point that Gail Kim was one of the best wrestlers during her time and she deserves the respect that comes with those abilities. Seeing her enter a Women’s Royal Rumble in 2025 would be a testament to her contributions and the path that she helped pave for the women who perform today.
Big E
Picture the scene of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the Royal Rumble working together to eliminate other competitors. Suddenly, Big E’s music hits and he makes a huge return more than two years after breaking his neck. The New Day’s turn against Big E has been one of the most interesting stories in WWE in the last several months. Pushing that angle into the next chapter by having Big E return at the Royal Rumble to face off against them both would be a huge moment and get fans ready to see what happens next.
Josh Alexander
Josh Alexander is set to be one of the biggest free agents in 2025. The former TNA World Champion is looking for the best opportunity to further his career. WWE would be a great place to take those next steps and welcoming him into the company via the Royal Rumble would be the right way to go. With WWE and TNA Wrestling announcing a new partnership, Alexander making his debut in the company in a few weeks seems even more possible.