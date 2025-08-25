Predicting the United States Ryder Cup team after the Tour Championship: Jordan Spieth left watching

Captain Keegan Bradley is set to make his picks for the final six spots on the United States Ryder Cup team on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The debate has been raging about which Americans deserve to join the team to try and get home-field revenge at Bethpage Black against a European side that dominated two years ago at Rome. It could mean Bradley serving a playing captain, it could mean Jordan Spieth being left off, and it could mean numerous other impossible decisions that will need to be made.

But come Wednesday, the only question that matters will be simple: Who are the 12 players on the U.S. Ryder Cup team? Before we find that out officially, that's exactly what we're going to try and predict based on all of the information available.

Six spots for Bethpage Black have already been solidified based on points, and the captain's picks will be joining these top performers on the team when they're announced on Wednesday:

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

The inclusion of DeChambeau is massive for this year's Ryder Cup, and he'd likely be a captain's pick if he hadn't qualified. He's an ideal fit for the power demands of Bethpage and his LIV Golf status ultimately shouldn't interfere for a competition like the Ryder Cup. Having said that, he's likely the only player from that tour that has earned their spot on Bradley's team, especially among the captain's picks.

But that ultimately leaves us with getting down to the nitty-gritty of who else is going to be representing the United States in what is, as mentioned, a must-win Ryder Cup on home soil. For what it's worth as well, Bradley didn't mince words about the fact that he's going to make some tough cuts to the team when asked by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis after the final round at East Lake, calling the decisions and phone calls that have to be made "awful".

"There is probably going to be a few guys that think they are going to be on the team that aren't going to be," Bradley said.

That's going to be the case in our predictions as well. These are the six players that, at this point, seem to be the ones Bradley will bring to the 2025 Ryder Cup to represent the U.S. along with the already qualified players.

Ben Griffin

Overall Ryder Cup record: 0-0-0

Based on what we've seen coming down the stretch of the 2025 PGA Tour season, Ben Griffin should be the most secure lock to be a captain's pick. While he might only be ninth on the Ryder Cup standings list, the fact of the matter is that he's just been that good — and consistently so — when it mattered most and is in the best current form of any captain's pick candidate.

Over the last three months, Griffin is behind only Scheffler and Henley in terms of true strokes gained, per Data Golf. Over the last six months, he's still sixth overall among American players in the same metric. This isn't just a flash in the pan that created Ryder Cup conversations with guys like Andrew Novak or Chris Gotterup — this is a leveling up that we've seen from Griffin on a variety of styles of golf course. Even if you push it out to the past year, he's ninth.

Now, as one of several first-timers, I do wonder how much we'll see Griffin play at Bethpage. At the same time, he's put a complete profile on display as he's figured out the driver that could seemingly pair with most anyone on the team. Let's also not forget that the Aviator-wearing breakout could be a complete vibes curator in front of the home U.S. crowds as well.

Griffin has more than earned his spot to the point that it'd be egregious to leave him off the team. And I, for one, am stoked to see him in this opportunity.

Justin Thomas

Overall Ryder Cup record: 7-4-2

Justin Thomas is a Ryder Cup staple for the American side, but his candidacy might not be as concrete as some would expect. He does rank seventh in the points standings, just missing the final automatic qualifying spot. However, his recent form doesn't quiet match up with what we've seen from him over the last two years in total, the period in which those points are accumulated.

While JT is fourth in true strokes gained among Americans over the last 12 months and eighth over the last six months, it starts to get troubling when you realize that Thomas is 19th in the same metric by his performance from the past three months. He's been decidedly average by his standards of late, which does raise some questions about the form going into the Ryder Cup.

At the same time, there comes to a time when you have to weigh the baseline of a player and their Ryder Cup experience. Thomas checks both of those boxes, and his winning record in his career at the Ryder Cup plays a big factor in a team that could have as many as five first-timers depending on how the captain's picks go.

Having said that, Thomas should be on a short leash when the United States team arrives at Bethpage. If the downturn in form continues on the big stage, Bradley shouldn't be hesitant to rest him more than some might expect for someone of his stature.

Patrick Cantlay

Overall Ryder Cup record: 5-2-1

Whether he wants to wear the hat or not, I'm more than comfortable planting my flag that Patrick Cantlay is the stabilizer for this U.S. Ryder Cup team. At no point in the past three, six or 12 months has he been inside the top five Americans in terms of true strokes gained, but he's also not been outside the top 12 in any of those instances either — and that was in what many considered a down season for the veteran.

There's a good chance that, based on Bradley's comments, some of the familiar pairings that we've seen for the United States in Ryder Cups of yesteryear might be broken up. That's more than warranted in some cases, but the comfortable pairing of Cantlay and Schauffele is hard to argue with, especially with Schauffele already locked into a qualifying spot.

Furthermore, though he's often the object of Golf Twitter's ire, some of the things that irk fans on a week-to-week basis on the PGA Tour could be to the Americans' advantage at Bethpage. His slow play has the potential to get in the head of European opponents, his lifeless demeanor can keep him steady under pressure and so on. His record more than reflects that.

Cantlay might not be the most exciting addition, but he's deserving, consistent and, frankly, valuable to have on this team.

Collin Morikawa

Overall Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1

If not for a pick that's coming shortly, the most hotly debated selection for the Ryder Cup team might actually be Collin Morikawa — and some have even speculated that he's one of the players that Bradley's cryptic comments were referring to. We all know what the upside is, but at the same time, we're talking about a player who is not in remotely good form right now and also might not be the best stylistic fit for Bethpage.

Morikawa is not just outside the top 12 in true strokes gained over the last three months; he's 28th among American players over that time. He's been decidedly average and is now trending in the complete wrong direction from the last couple of years, when he was comfortably inside that top 12.

What ultimately gives me the confidence to include Morikawa, though, is the fact that his biggest strength has largely remained intact: his approach play. Outside of playing in Scotland and at The Open, he's gained at least 1.30 true strokes on approach over his last four starts on U.S. soil, and you know he's going to keep it in the fairway, even if he's not the longest driver of the golf ball.

For things like four-ball and even foursomes, that level of approach play and positioning can still be highly valuable, even if his short game has been a disaster. Combine that with his positive record at this event, I'm willing to say that it'd be a mistake to leave Morikawa off the team despite some concerning signs.

Keegan Bradley

Overall Ryder Cup record: 4-3-0

The question of whether Captain Keegan will pick himself has been a hot-button issue for months because of the trials that are inherent with being a playing captain in the Ryder Cup. Put simply, there's a reason we just really don't see it in the modern era of the competition. If we're talking about the best chance to win, though, it's reached the point where Bradley not picking himself would only be to avoid being a playing captain.

Even though Bradley only ranks 11th in the points standings, he objectively checks the boxes as a player who has earned his spot on the U.S. team. He's seventh in true strokes gained over the past three months, fifth in the last six months, fifth in the last year and ninth in the last two years. Not only is he in the top 10 in all those time spans, but he's been peaking form-wise at the right time leading up to Bethpage.

Again, the idea of being a playing captain isn't something that should be taken lightly. It will put a ton of delegated responsibilities on the vice captains' plates throughout the event and, perhaps more importantly, it'd be the first thing that American fans would point to if things were to go awry for the United States at the end of September. But in my estimation, he's playing too well to ignore — and also it's beginning to feel like something he and his team of vice captains have been preparing for quietly.

It'll make waves no matter which decision Bradley makes for himself, but the signs and form are there to more than justify including the captain among the 12 players at the Ryder Cup.

Cameron Young

Overall Ryder Cup Record: 0-0-0

For me, it seems like it's coming down to either Cameron Young or Sam Burns for the final spot, assuming that Bradley picks himself. There's a case to be made for putting Burns in over Morikawa, which would be a shock. However, for my money, I'm going with Young to get the nod there for a few reasons.

While Burns has been the more consistent player in terms of form over the past year and has seen an uptick lately as well, the uptick for Young has been dramatic and has reached higher peaks than Burns. In terms of true strokes gained, Young has been at +2.06 with Burns at +1.84 over the past three months. What stands out there, however, is that Young is recovering from being a bit lost with his form to now finding it and being at his peak. That context can't be ignored.

Furthermore, Young is simply a more natural fit for this year's Ryder Cup, even if he doesn't have the natural Scheffler pairing that we've seen in the past. At a big ballpark like Bethpage, the length and power of Young becomes increasingly valuable, especially when his short game is no longer shackling his performance.

It's by far the toughest decision that I had to make for these predictions and I don't envy Bradley for actually having to make it for the United States squad. When I get down to it, though, I'm going to bank on the fit and higher upside of Young, especially since he's already given everyone a glimpse into how damn good that upside is.

Final 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team predictions

U.S. Ryder Cup Team Predictions Overall Ryder Cup Record Scottie Scheffler 2-2-3 J.J. Spaun 0-0-0 Xander Schauffele 4-4-0 Russell Henley 0-0-0 Harris English 1-2-0 Bryson DeChambeau 2-3-1 Ben Griffin 0-0-0 Justin Thomas 7-4-2 Patrick Cantlay 5-2-1 Collin Morikawa 4-3-1 Keegan Bradley 4-3-0 Cameron Young 0-0-0

To me, these are the best 12 players to send to Bethpage Black to represent the United States. Morikawa and Bradley are, by far, the toughest calls for me based on a number of mitigating factors. At the same time, when I look at this group and the potential pairings that could be made — and even the vibes that could be present to get out of the aforementioned "boy's club" mentality that hindered the team in Rome — this feels like the right group to maximize the American roster.

Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and more players left at home

Burns, as mentioned, is the first man out for the team among captain's picks. And if one of Bradley, Morikawa or Young doesn't get the happy call from the captain, then Burns would be the first man off the bench to replace them on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

However, Jordan Spieth is the bigger exclusion from these picks just based on star power. At the same time, it's impossible to justify putting him on the team at this point. The only thing working in his favor is that he's top 12 over the past six months and the past year in true strokes gained. But he's 32nd in Ryder Cup points, outside the top 12 over the last three months, and has been dogged by inconsistency throughout that period. Taking him would simply be based on his Ryder Cup experience, but that's not good enough with the talent at Bradley's disposal at this point.

Other exclusions from the team include Maverick McNealy and Brian Harman, both of whom are top 12 in the points standings, Andrew Novak and Chris Gotterup, who went on hot runs but have cooled off down the stretch, and perhaps Wyndham Clark just based on being a recognizable name.

Among these names on the wrong side of the chopping block, though, Burns is the only one in my estimation with a viable chance of actually being on the team, or at least deserving a case.