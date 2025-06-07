Predicting what a Knicks ‘tsunami-type’ offer for Giannis would actually be

It’s pretty clear that when a team finishes its regular season — playoffs included, if they’re lucky enough — the evaluation process comes down to two sides: the coaches and the players. Although rare, the front office can be the most stable part of a franchise. But in a surprising move, the New York Knicks decided to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

So that’s it — the coaching chapter is closed, and the search is on. But the Knicks might not be done making major moves. NBA insider Gery Woelfelrecently suggested that New York could be preparing a “tsunami-type” offer to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“There’s a report the Knicks are asking Dallas officials for permission to speak to [Jason] Kidd about their vacant head coaching position. Yesterday, I was told the Knicks are preparing to make a tsunami-type offer to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. Kidd once coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee,” Woelfel said.

Whether this is a legitimate pursuit or the next impulse in a string of dramatic decisions is yet to be determined. But it could very well be a sign that New York is considering blowing up a proven roster just one season in.

Then again — it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s not only one of the NBA’s Top 75 players of all time, he’s also consistently remained among the league’s top three talents year after year.

Trading for Giannis feels like winning one of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets — a rare, competitive, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You might not know if what’s in front of you is too good to be true, but when it’s Giannis, you take the chance. His impact would stretch beyond basketball, bringing a new level of stardom to New York — potentially even eclipsing what Jalen Brunson has built during his tenure.

So, what does a “tsunami-type” offer for Antetokounmpo actually look like?



Proposed Knicks trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, 2026 FRP (own), 2026 FRP (via Washington), 2030 FRP (own)

New York Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Green

Let this be clear: nothing beyond speculation has materialized. But if a deal of this magnitude were to occur, the Knicks would need to surrender a sizable haul. A straight-up swap for Karl-Anthony Towns wouldn’t qualify as “tsunami-type,” so multiple key players and future picks would likely be on the table.

Whether such a trade truly moves the needle for the Knicks is impossible to predict. Giannis isn’t a cheap acquisition, and that's why parting with Bridges, Hart, and Robinson helps offset the relatively light draft package.

But the real question becomes: what comes next?

Cap space wouldn’t drastically change. Yet the team would lose three starters (or rotation-caliber players), leaving the bench thinner than ever — a problem the Knicks already struggle with.

The upside? You suddenly have one of the most balanced starting lineups in the NBA:

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Miles McBride

SF: OG Anunoby

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

That’s a starting five with versatility, defense, and offensive firepower at every position.

Whether the Knicks will publicly reveal any pursuit of Giannis remains to be seen. But fans should be ready. If New York is serious about making a game-changing move, it won’t just reshape the franchise — it’ll shake the entire NBA landscape.