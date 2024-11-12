Predicting when the Cavs will finally suffer their first loss
By Quinn Everts
The Cleveland Cavaliers were always going to be good this year. With Donovan Mitchell leading the show and Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and a serviceable bench flanking him, there was reason to think the Cavs could compete in the Eastern Conference. But a 12-0 start is outrageous no matter how good a team was supposed to be.
Cleveland is near the top of the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, turnover rate, 3-point percentage, assists — basically everything you can do on a basketball floor. Kenny Atkinson looks like a genius in his first season as Cavs head coach, and he's instilled a massive confidence in this team each game. Everyone on the team plays like a win is coming, and that brass confidence usually does lead to wins.
They have to lose eventually (sorry Cavs fans, 82-0 might not happen) but when that happens is a pretty tough question to answer. Here's Cleveland's next 5 games and the chances of a loss for each.
11/13: @ Philadelphia 76ers (2-7)
The Philadelphia 76ers still hold hopes of a deep playoff run, and once (or if) they get healthy, the roster is talented enough to do so. Luckily for the Cavs, the Sixers roster will still be ravaged by injury when Cleveland heads out to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday.
Tyrese Maxey will miss the game, and so will Joel Embiid — Embiid is set to return on Tuesday, but said a few weeks ago that he won't play back-to-backs this year. Cleveland won't complain.
Paul George should play but has looked pretty bad this season. By himself, he's still a good player — but can't do nearly enough to lift a shorthanded Sixers team.
A full-strength matchup between these teams would be a blast. This will be less of a blast. Cleveland will improve to 13-0 on Wednesday.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
11/15: Vs. Chicago Bulls
These two teams just played each other and Chicago kept it close until the final minute, but Cleveland pulled it out late thanks to some timely baskets from Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
This is also an NBA Cup game, so there will be a little extra incentive to play hard for both teams. Cleveland should handle Chicago in this one, ironing out the kinks we saw in their first matchup on Monday.
Cleveland will improve to 14-0.
11/17: Vs. Charlotte Hornets
If there's a such thing as a "trap game" in the NBA, this might be it. Cleveland has a massive game against Boston on national TV after it plays Charlotte, and very well could overlook the Hornets — who are bad, yes, but aren't "sleepwalk to a win" bad.
This one might be closer than you think, but Cleveland should still handle business. They're just a better team in all facets.
15-0? Is it possible? Seems like it!
11/19: @ Boston Celtics
This is the obvious early contender for game of the year, right? Cleveland potentially heading into an NBA Cup game at TD Garden undefeated to play defending champion Boston is a dream scenario for the NBA, and it seems like the league might get it.
This would have to be the first time in NBA history that a 15-0 team is an underdog in a game, right? That would probably still be the case here, as Boston is nearly as dominant as Cleveland despite being 9-2 compared to the Cavs 12-0.
Yes, a loss feels possible here — Boston was 37-4 at home las year — but Cavs fans can probably live with a 15-1 record through nearly 20 percent of the season.