Premier League midweek preview: Was it a big enough break for Liverpool?

The Premier League is back after an extended international break, thanks to the FA Cup quarterfinals. The chase for the top four/five is the main story, as it will be for the rest of the season, but the best game of the week centers on the suddenly wobbly leaders.

Game of the (mid)week: Liverpool vs. Everton (Wednesday, 3pm EST)

A 12-point lead is a 12-point lead, just like a football in the groin is a football in the groin, but lately it's felt more like the latter for Liverpool supporters. It'll be about taking the right fork in the river from here on out, away from the whitewater they've been bumping through lately. A Merseyside Derby probably isn't what they would have chosen to get back into the swing of things after losing the League Cup final and getting dumped out of the Champions League. The Premier League doesn't care much for what teams want, though. It's not just the heat and ruckus of a derby that Liverpool will have to manage, but some tactics they haven't done so well against of late.

While their first meeting will be remembered for James Tarkowski's fairytale at the death to equalize and then the what-have-ya afterwards, the overall narrative of that match is the one that probably has more bearing on this one on Wednesday. That is how Everton were able to drag Liverpool into the kind of match they wanted to play. The Reds struggled to string passes together, exert control through possession, slowly pry Everton open. They got stuck into a harem scarem, physical mud-wrestle, which is the way Everton want it. Though through different methods, Liverpool weren't able to impose themselves on PSG or Newcastle more recently, either.

This one basically comes down to whether Liverpool can get back to Liverpool August-January. When Everton cut off access to Ryan Gravenberch, what will their plan be to work the ball patiently through the midfield? Or will they get stuck launching balls over the top again? Drop points here, and Liverpool won't be tugging at their collars exactly, but those collars won't be loosening, either.

The rest of the slate:

Arsenal vs. Fulham (Tuesday, 2:45 EST)

Arsenal can focus only on the Champions League while just chugging along in case of falling Scousers above them, and they may get Bukayo Saka back for at least a bit of this one. What kind of starch Fulham has left will also be worth watching, after they blew their biggest game in recent history after biffing the FA Cup quarterfinal at home to Crystal Palace. They're only three points out of fifth, the last Champions League spot, so there's plenty left on the table. But that loss is quite the stomach-punch to try and breathe out at the Emirates.

Wolves vs. West Ham (Tuesday, 2:45 EST)

One win almost sees Wolves completely safe, and hosting a West Ham with nothing left on the dance card is a great chance to get it. Not as good at beating Ipswich at the weekend which will basically make their safety guaranteed. We're getting into some pretty choice end-of-season fare here.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United (Tuesday, 3pm EST)

On the opposite side of the spectrum from Fulham, Forest should be feeling themselves after escaping Brighton on penalties to get to Wembley for a FA Cup semifinal and in the driver's seat for a Champions League place. They were even able to do that without starting Callum Hudson-Odoi or Anthony Elanga on Saturday. United have only been able to beat relegation fodder of late in the league, and strangely Real Sociedad. Their focus is probably on the Europa League, and they've been generally balloon-handed when facing a team that will let them have the ball and counter at speed. Say, what is it Forest do again?

Bournemouth vs. Ipswich (Wednesday, 2:45 EST)

Bournemouth also suffered defeat in the FA Cup at home on Sunday, but a home game against Ipswich is just about the best hangover cure there can be. It had better be at least. It kind of has to be, as the Cherries haven't won a match in a month and are on the edges of the Champions League chase. Their injuries seem to be catching up, with players either exhausted from carrying the load or finding their feet after their absences. If Ipswich are capable of a miracle, it would have to start now with this and then Wolves next. We'd say stranger things have happened, but citation needed.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa (Wednesday, 2:45 EST)

The one direct Champions League chase clash of the round. Brighton still haven't lost at actual soccer since February 1st, even if they exited the FA Cup on penalties. They spent most of that quarterfinal being petrified of Forest on the counter, which tends to happen when a team loses 7-0 to an opponent. Perhaps returning to league action will help them locate their gumption. Villa won their quarterfinal, and are spinning some plates with a Champions League quarterfinal still to play and in the thick of the top-five chase.

Manchester City vs. Leicester (Wednesday, 2:45 EST)

It would be kind of annoying if Man City's "disaster" season still ends with the FA Cup and a top four finish, and Leicester aren't going to do much to veer us off that path. C'mon, Premier League tribunal!

Newcastle vs. Brentford (Wednesday, 2:45 EST)

Newcastle have had two and a half weeks to sober up after collecting the team's first major trophy since the Bronze Age or whatever, and they still have a lot to play for. They're one point off City for fifth, and with City getting the hanging curveball of Leicester at home they'll want to keep pace. The League Cup win masked that their form had been kind of wishy-washy leading up to it, after their nine-game win-streak from the middle of December to the middle of January. Their schedule is pretty light for the next few to begin locking down a top-five spot, with this one followed by Leicester away, United at home, and a focused-elsewhere Palace at home.

Of course, Brentford have won their last four away games and don't have the same amount of sobering up to do as Newcastle.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace (Wednesday, 2:45 EST)

Do Palace still care about the league? Or is it FA Cup only at this point? Southampton need three points to avoid being the worst Premier League team in history, and a home game against an uncaring Palace side might be as good of a chance to get it as any they have left. Or Palace will be riding the wave and coast to a 4-0 win. That's what pretty much everyone else does there.

Chelsea vs. Spurs (Thursday, 3pm EST)

Games between these two are rarely boring and in fact often represent something out of The Running Man. They absolutely hate each other, neither are anywhere near totally functional, and tend to bring out the worst in each other. Tottenham's only aim is the Europa League, but will never completely ignore a date with Chelsea. Chelsea have been barf since Christmas, but are still clinging to fourth, which will make this season more than acceptable. This will be great television as both sets of supporters have an existential crisis over which team on the field they hate more, the opponent or their own.