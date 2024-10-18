Premier League rumors: Alonso to City, Wilshere to Norwich, no Howe contact
- Xabi Alonso could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City
- Jack Wilshere is set to become a coach at Norwich City
- Eddie Howe was not contacted for the England job
Premier League rumors: Xabi Alonso to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's contract at Manchester City expires at the end of the season. The City manager is undecided about whether he will continue as the boss at the Etihad Stadium. Sporting's Ruben Amorim has been linked with the job but there are other options to replace Guardiola.
MailOnline has reported, "Amorim and Xabi Alonso are top of City's list if Guardiola does decide to leave."
Alonso was mentioned as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, he opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the Bundesliga last season. The highly-rated Spanish coach is a former Liverpool player, so it would be intriguing if he is to become City's new manager.
Jack Wilshere to Norwich City
Jack Wilshere's playing career was cut short due to injuries. The 32-year-old has been working as the head coach for Arsenal's U18s. However, Wilshere could be able to start his first position in senior men's soccer.
According to The Guardian, "Jack Wilshere is close to joining Norwich City as first-team coach, with the Championship club confident of appointing the former Arsenal midfielder to their staff."
Norwich are currently managed by Johannes Hoff Thorup and are seventh in the Championship. They will be looking to be promoted back to the Premier League this season.
Eddie Howe not contacted by FA
Thomas Tuchel is the new England manager. Some fans are disappointed to see the job being given to a foreign coach. The most highly-rated English manager is Eddie Howe of Newcastle United. However, Howe has revealed that he was not spoken to by the FA about the role.
Howe has been quoted by the BBC saying, "There was no contact from the FA... England have to do what is right for them and only they will know the processes they have gone through and the decisions they have made. I am certainly not the type of person that is going to analyse that."
A problem for England potentially trying to hire Howe is that he is employed by Newcastle. Graham Potter, who is out of work, could have been an option for the Three Lions, but he has been overlooked.