Premier League rumors: Alonso to Madrid, Lookman to West Ham, Terzic to United
- Xabi Alonso could now replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid
- Ademola Lookman could be West Ham United's next striker
- Edin Terzic might be the answer to Manchester United's struggles
Premier League rumors: Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid
Real Madrid lost to Barcelona 4-0 in El Clasico last weekend. The result means Barca is already six points ahead of Los Blancos in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's side are also not doing well in the Champions League. They are 12th in the new expanded format and have even lost to Lille.
It was thought that they would be unstoppable with Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. However, this has not been the case. The club expects to win a major trophy every season, especially with arguably the best player in the World now at the Bernabeu.
Sport has reported that Real Madrid president "Florentino (Perez) has already given orders for Madrid to begin advancing the arrival of Xabi Alonso for next year because he is clear that Carlo Ancelotti's cycle could be exhausted" (translated from Spanish).
Alonso has been linked with replacing Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. However, as he is a former Real Madrid player, it would be more fitting if he returned to the Bernabeu. The Bayer Leverkusen manager was mentioned as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before they appointed Arne Slot.
Leverkusen, under Alonso, won the Bundesliga undefeated last season. This campaign, they have already lost a game but remain third in the division.
Ademola Lookman to West Ham United
Niclas Fullkrug has been a flop at West Ham United. The German international arrived at the London Stadium with big expectations. However, due to an Achilles tendon problem, he has played just three times in the Premier League this season.
The Hammers have had to revert to playing Michail Antonio and Danny Ings up front. Both players are now in their thirties, and West Ham are looking for another striker.
According to GiveMeSport, "West Ham United are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, and have held internal discussions about the possibility of signing the player."
Lookman is from London and came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic. He went on to play for Everton, Fulham and Leicester in the Premier League. He also had a spell at RB Leipzig but has rejuvenated his career in Italy at Atalanta.
At Atalanta, Lookman has scored 37 goals so far, with 23 assists in 88 games. He also netted a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. Lookman has also been nominated for the Ballon d'Or as he also helped Nigeria make it to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Edin Terzic to Manchester United
Manchester United lost 2-1 to West Ham United last weekend. The result has heaped more pressure on Erik ten Hag but eased some off Julen Lopetegui. Ten Hag might soon be shown the door at United, and his replacement could be a former West Ham assistant manager.
The Mirror wrote ahead of yesterday's game that "Edin Terzic will be watching West Ham's Premier League clash with Manchester United closely on Sunday - as he is on the radar of both clubs."
Terzic worked at West Ham under Slaven Bilic, so he has Premier League experience. He was most recently the manager of Borussia Dortmund and took them to the Champions League final.