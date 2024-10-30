Premier League rumors: Amorim's recruits, Mbeumo to Newcastle, Puncheon joins Ayia Napa
- Ruben Amorim wants Sporting players to join him at Manchester United
- Brentford star forward Brian Mbeumo is wanted by Newcastle United
- Former Crystal Palace player Jason Puncheon joins Ayia Napa FC
Premier League rumors: Ruben Amorim's recruits
Ruben Amorim is set to replace Erik ten Hag as the new manager of Manchester United. It is unclear when Amorim will start at Old Trafford due to him having a 30-day notice period at Sporting. However, when this is resolved, the Portuguese coach will look to raid Sporting for players.
TEAMtalk has reported that, "Amorim has already informed Man Utd’s board of three Sporting CP players that he would like to bring to Old Trafford... Goncalo Inacio... Marcus Edwards... Pedro Goncalves."
Amorim likes to play a 3-4-3 formation and it will take time for him to implement this at United. Inacio is a 23-year-old center-back who can also play on the left that is used to Amorim's style. The Red Devils lack options at left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia having been out of action this season due to injuries.
Edwards is a 25-year-old winger and attacking midfielder who is formerly of Tottenham Hotspur. He has represented England up to U20 level and will likely be up for a return to the country of his birth.
Goncalves who is 26, is another winger with experience in English soccer. He was at Wolverhampton Wanderers but played just once in the EFL Cup for Wolves. He has scored four goals with three assists in six games in the Liga Portugal this season.
These targets show that Amorim is preparing for the future. Amorim will need time at United to assemble his team. However, he could be the manager to finally be a successful replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson.
Brian Mbeumo to Newcastle United
Brian Mbeumo has recently been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. However, the in-form Brentford striker is now also a target for Newcastle United.
The Telegraph has revealed that "Newcastle United are discussing the possibility of signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in January but manager Eddie Howe is facing tough spending restrictions."
Newcastle have not been able to spend as much as they would have liked under the ownership of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. This is due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
The Magpies are on a poor run of form and have not won in their last five league games. However, Howe must be backed as Newcastle have struggled to sign first-team players in their last two transfer windows.
Jason Puncheon joins Ayia Napa
Ayia Napa is a popular holiday destination for British people. However, one former Premier League player, Jason Puncheon, has decided to go there to kickstart his managerial career.
Ayia Napa FC announced that Puncheon will be the new manager of the Cypriot side until May 2025.
Puncheon played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, Southampton, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers. He finished his playing career in Cyprus with Pafos, Anorthosis Famagusta and Kissos Kissonergas.
After retiring, he stayed in the country to manage Peyia, AEZ Zakakiou, and now Ayia Napa. His new side is currently 14th in the Cypriot Second Division. However, if Puncheon succeeds, we may see him back in English soccer.