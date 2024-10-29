Premier League rumors: Amorim to United, Mbeumo to Arsenal, Wood new deal
Premier League rumors: Ruben Amorim to Manchester United
Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag yesterday as the club lay in 14th place in the Premier League. Ten Hag's assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has taken charge temporarily. However, the Red Devils are moving swiftly to appoint their next permanent manager.
David Ornstein posted on X: "Manchester United working on deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach. MUFC ready to pay €10m release clause + in talks with SportingCP to finalise. 39yo Portuguese open to accepting move."
Amorim was thought to be a contender to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in the future. This was due to Sporting's director of football, Hugo Viana, set to take on the same role at City next summer. It now looks like Amorim will be heading to the red half of Manchester.
Brian Mbeumo to Arsenal
Ivan Toney was linked with Arsenal before he eventually moved from Brentford to Al-Ahli. However, the Gunners could turn their attention to another Bees forward.
According to Football Insider, "Arsenal are weighing up a bid to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo after his brilliant start to the season with the West London club."
Mbeumo has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season — only Erling Haaland of Manchester City has scored more with 11. The Cameroon international is predominantly a right-winger but can also play as a striker.
Mikel Arteta's side could do with more firepower if they are to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.
Chris Wood to stay at Nottingham Forest
Chris Wood has been a fantastic signing for Nottingham Forest. Last week, he scored a brace to help secure a 3-1 win over Leicester City. This means that he has now scored seven Premier League goals so far this campaign.
Wood is invaluable to Forest, and they are looking to extend his stay at the club. The Telegraph has reported that "Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with Chris Wood after the forward’s stunning start to the Premier League season."
Forest is currently seventh in the Premier League. If Wood can keep on scoring, then he could help them qualify for European soccer.