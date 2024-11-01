Premier League rumors: Amorim update, Gerrard under pressure, Rogers new deal
Premier League rumors: Ruben Amorim update
Ruud van Nistelrooy's interim tenure as Manchester United manager started well, beating Leicester City 5-2 in the EFL Cup this week. It appears that Van Nistelrooy will be in the United dugout for their next three games — fixtures against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester again.
It has been reported that Sporting's Ruben Amorim will be the next permanent United manager. However, The Telegraph has revealed "that Amorim will remain in charge of the Portuguese club for their next three games and only join United during the forthcoming international break, which starts on November 14."
Sporting plays Estrela Amadora today, and then they face Manchester City in the Champions League next week. It will be intriguing to see the future United boss facing their bitter rivals. Amorim's final game as Sporting manager will then be against his former club Braga.
Amorim's first game at United will be away to Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently 14th in the division, so he has a massive task ahead to turn their season around.
Steven Gerrard under pressure
Steven Gerrard's time at Al-Ettifaq is not going to plan. They are currently 10th in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the King Cup of Champions on Wednesday to Al-Jabalain — who are a second-division side.
The Sun has reported that "Gerrard, 44, is facing the sack from his role as Al-Ettifaq manager after a string of poor form was compounded by a shock cup exit this week."
Gerrard's side boasts of having Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray on their roster. They also used to have Jordan Henderson, but the former Liverpool midfielder did not settle and moved on to Ajax.
It is not clear where Gerrard's managerial career will go if he is sacked. He had a successful spell at Rangers — where he won the Scottish Premiership. However, this was followed by a poor stint at Aston Villa.
New deal for Morgan Rodgers
Morgan Rodgers has been one of many stars for Aston Villa this season. The attacking midfielder has scored twice and made three assists in 12 games in all competitions so far. Villa are fourth in the Premier League and top of the Champions League.
Rodgers' form is likely to earn him a new deal at Villa Park. According to The Athletic, "Morgan Rogers is in talks to sign a contract extension at Aston Villa. The club are keen to bring Rogers’ salary, who has impressed since joining from Middlesbrough in January, in line with teammates and to reflect his standing as a key part of Unai Emery’s side."