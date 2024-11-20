Premier League rumors: Guardiola staying, Guler to Arsenal, Son to Galatasaray
- Pep Guardiola agrees to extend his deal with Manchester City
- Arsenal want Real Madrid's 18-year-old winger Arda Guler
- Galatasaray are interested in Tottenham's Son Heung-min
Premier League rumors: Pep Guardiola staying
There is much uncertainty at Manchester City — with the Premier League charging them for an alleged 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play. If City are found guilty, then there have been speculated punishments of titles being taken away or even relegation. Despite this, Pep Guardiola has agreed to stay at the club.
The Athletic has reported that "Guardiola has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year."
Guardiola has already been at City for nine years — which is longer than he has been at any other club. He spent four years at Barcelona, then had a sabbatical year before three years at Bayern Munich.
The Spanish manager agreeing to stay will be a huge relief for City. There is not an obvious replacement for Guardiola. Ruben Amorim is now at Manchester United and Xabi Alonso looks destined for Real Madrid.
Arsenal want Real Madrid winger Arda Guler
Arsenal look to be already out of the Premier League title race this season as they are nine points behind the leaders Liverpool. The Gunners need to improve their roster if they are to challenge the Reds and Manchester City.
According to Sport, Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid winger Arda Guler. They want him to follow a similar path to Martin Odegaard — who left Los Blancos to join the Gunners back in 2021.
Guler might be keen on the move to the Emirates as he has played just eight times in La Liga for Real Madrid this season. Many of these appearances have come as a substitute, and he would have much more of a key role at Arsenal.
The Turkiye international burst onto the scene at the Euros last summer. Guler scored once and made two assists in five games in the tournament as he helped guide his country to the quarter-finals.
Galatasaray are interested in Tottenham's Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min is Tottenham Hotspur's captain. However, he looked devastated when he was taken off by Ange Postecouglou after just 56 minutes in their recent Premier League match against Aston Villa. Son's contract expires at the end of the season, and Galatasaray are interested in the player.
Fanatik has revealed that (translated from Turkish), "The Yellow-Reds are after Tottenham's 32-year-old South Korean star Heung-min Son... the Yellow-Reds will first offer an appropriate transfer fee for January; If not, they will try to add him to his squad for free at the end of the season."
Galatasaray are top and undefeated in the Turkish Super Lig. They already have an impressive roster that includes Viktor Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, Michy Batshuayi and Davinson Sanchez.