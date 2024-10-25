Premier League rumors: Guler to Arsenal, Zamora is back, Guehi to Liverpool
- Arda Guler has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool
- Brighton legend Bobby Zamora is back at the Seagulls
- Marc Guehi could replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool
Premier League rumors: Arda Guler to Arsenal or Liverpool
Arda Guler burst onto the season at the Euros last summer, where the 19-year-old helped Turkiye make it to the quarter-finals. However, at Real Madrid this season, Guler has been predominantly used as a substitute and the forward is yet to score or make an assist in 11 games in all competitions.
Guler may need to leave the Bernabeu to ensure he gets more game time. CaughtOffside says, "Arsenal and Liverpool are still keen on a potential transfer move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler if he becomes available."
Signing Guler would be a major coup for the Gunners or the Reds. He is one of the brightest young talents in soccer and could be a Premier League star for many years.
Bobby Zamora is back at Brighton
Bobby Zamora is a Brighton legend. The now-retired forward had three stints with the Seagulls during his playing career. He scored 51 goals in 108 games for Brighton but never played for them in the Premier League. Zamora won the Second Division and Third Division with Brighton, as well as playing for them in the Championship. However, he is now working for the Seagulls while they are flying high in the Premier League.
Brighton has announced that Zamora is to become a striker consultant alongside his ambassadorial role with the Seagulls. Speaking to the club's official website, Zamora said, "I’m pleased to be back to help the club and the strikers to achieve their goals, working on all the elements of football on and off the pitch. It’s a great environment to be involved in and hopefully I can play a part in helping the club achieve further success."
Marc Guehi to Liverpool
Marc Guehi was linked with a move to Newcastle from Crystal Palace for the whole of last summer's transfer window. However, the Palace defender might end up in the North West of England instead of the North East.
Football Insider has reported that "Liverpool are expected to step up their interest in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Virgil van Dijk."
Van Dijk has been a rock at the back for Liverpool since he joined them from Southampton in 2018. However, his contract at the club expires at the end of this season, and it is unclear if he will stay at Anfield.