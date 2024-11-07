Premier League rumors: Gyokeres to United, Hudson-Odoi to Spurs, Lopetegui under pressure
Premier League rumors: Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United or Chelsea
Viktor Gyokeres has had a remarkable career so far. Brighton sold him to Coventry City, but he rebuilt his reputation in the Championship before moving to Sporting. At the Portuguese club, he has become one of the most sought-after players in European soccer.
The Daily Star has revealed that "Manchester United and Chelsea will lead the race to sign Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres next summer."
Gyokeres is already popular with United supporters after scoring a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League this week. Incoming United head coach Ruben Amorim — who is the current Sporting manager — would also like to bring Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford.
Amorim has a big task to get United Champions League soccer for next season. Gyokeres would certainly want to continue playing in Europe's best competition. This could be offered to him by Chelsea — who are currently fourth in the Premier League.
Callum Hudson-Odoi linked with Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest is currently flying high in third place in the Premier League. Callum Hudson-Odoi has been one of their key performers. He has played in all 10 of their league games, netted the winner against Liverpool and also got on the scoresheet against West Ham United.
Hudson-Odoi's form has caught the attention of another Premier League club. According to Football Insider, "Tottenham are considering a swoop to sign Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi."
A move to Spurs could be tempting for Hudson-Odoi as it would mean a return to his home city. He is from London and played for Chelsea before moving to Forest.
Julen Lopetegui under pressure again
Julen Lopetegui's job at West Ham United was saved just before the last international break with a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The Spanish manager may need to pull another result like this out of the bag against Everton this weekend before the top players report for their countries again.
The Guardian has reported that "West Ham will review Julen Lopetegui’s position if they lose at home to Everton on Saturday."
Sacking Lopetegui after Saturday's game could be a good time to bring in a new manager. It would give the new boss time before they play Newcastle United on November 25.
Lopetegui was brought in to replace David Moyes last summer in a bid to improve the Hammers' style of play. However, despite big investment in the squad, West Ham lie in 14th place in the Premier League.